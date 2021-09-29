Gradescope by Turnitin pilots its Japanese-language interface

TOKYO, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Turnitin , a leading provider of academic integrity and assessment solutions, launched the beta Japanese-language version of Gradescope by Turnitin . Japanese is the third language that the Gradescope interface is being translated into, with English and Spanish already fully available.

Through the platform, educators easily build, administer, organize, and grade paper-based, digital, and code assignments. Gradescope supports in-person, remote, and hybrid learning for all subject areas and assessment types. The platform helps cut grading time in half, helping educators scale high-quality courses and spend more time with their students. Gradescope's innovations and impact have been recognized by EdTech Breakthrough, EdTech Digest, SaaS, SIIA CODiE, Tech & Learning, and more.

"At Turnitin, we strive to provide tools that meaningfully improve learning outcomes," says Betsy Matsunaga, Turnitin Regional Director Northeast Asia. "We are localizing Gradescope to serve Japan's students and educators in their native language. Language localization is one of many steps we are taking to provide more inclusive and impactful user experiences."

Since 2010, over 200 universities and institutions in Japan have turned to Turnitin solutions to strengthen academic integrity and assessment practices. In response to the growing domestic demand, Turnitin formally established a local, Japanese team in 2020 to provide elevated customer support. The Japanese team is the fifth local entity established in the Asia Pacific region, following Australia, Indonesia, the Philippines, and South Korea.

Globally, over 110,000 educators from 2,600 universities and colleges use Gradescope to maximize learning efficiency and effectiveness. Japan-based educators and institutions can contact japan-sales@turnitin.com for a free trial.

About Turnitin

Turnitin is a global company dedicated to ensuring the integrity of education and meaningfully improving learning outcomes. For more than 20 years, Turnitin has partnered with educational institutions to promote honesty, consistency, and fairness across all subject areas and assessment types. Our products are used by educational institutions and certification and licensing programs to uphold integrity and increase learning performance, and by students and professionals to do their best, original work.

Turnitin has offices in Australia, India, Indonesia, Japan, Korea, Mexico, the Netherlands, the Philippines, Ukraine, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Over 16,000 academic institutions, publishers, and corporations use our services: Gradescope by Turnitin, iThenticate, Turnitin Feedback Studio, Turnitin Originality, Turnitin Similarity, ExamSoft, and ProctorExam.

