Gradiant, Global Water Solutions Provider, Expands Australia Presence and Capabilities

New Offices in Adelaide and Perth, and ISO Certification Australia-Wide

SYDNEY, AU, Oct 4, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Gradiant, a leading global water solutions provider, announced new milestones in Australia to execute its strategy to deploy its award-winning sustainable solutions in advanced water and wastewater into the Australia and New Zealand region. Two new offices have been established in Adelaide and Perth to complement Gradiant's regional headquarters in Sydney. International Organization for Standardization (ISO) certification has been issued for all three office locations.

Gradiant's Adelaide, South Australia office is focused on delivery of the SmartOpsTM digital platform of asset performance optimization solutions for industrial end-users. The team works in collaboration with the global technology labs in Singapore and Boston, United States, to ensure customers' needs are best met in the local market. The Perth, Western Australia office serves the mining sector and Water Corporation, the principal supplier of water and wastewater throughout the state.

"Our expanding presence in Australia will help accelerate the adoption of Gradiant's solutions to lower the total water cost of our industrial and municipal clients and bring sustainability into their operations and supply chains," said Govind Alagappan, President of Global Operations for Gradiant. "Australia is a highly developed economy with critical need for our solutions in mining and advanced manufacturing. The country is vast in size, where the opening of our new offices in South Australia and Western Australia will best serve our local customers."

ISO certifications were achieved for all Australia office locations. The certifications demonstrate Gradiant's commitment to quality, environment, and health & safety, and allow Gradiant to participate in large projects for its industrial and municipal client base. The certifications include:

ISO 9001-2016: Quality Management Systems

ISO 14001-2016: Environmental Management Systems

ISO 45001-2018: Occupational Health and Safety Management Systems

"The ISO certifications demonstrate to our growing base of customers in the region that Gradiant is a trusted and certified provider of water solutions in the local market," Govind Alagappan said. "We strive for excellence in the work that we deliver. These certifications allow us to bring the best outcomes to our projects by ensuring quality, environmental, and health & safety standards are met for our customers and stakeholders."

Gradiant entered the Australia market in 2020 with the acquisition of CRS Water, an Australian business with 25 years of experience in the design, construction, and operations & maintenance of facilities in the local market. Since then, Gradiant has grown the team by 200%, where today, 45 expert engineers and staff are in-country to serve our local clients. Revenue has increased by three times during this same period. Gradiant's main Australia office is in Sydney, New South Wales.

Gradiant, a 2022 "Water Technology Company of the Year" by Global Water Intelligence and 2022 "Great Place to Work," is growing its teams throughout Australia. Open positions may be found on Gradiant's Careers page.

About Gradiant



Gradiant is a global solutions provider for advanced water and wastewater treatment. With a full suite of differentiated and proprietary end-to-end solutions, powered by the top minds in water, Gradiant serves its clients' mission-critical operations in the world's essential industries. Gradiant was founded at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and is uniquely positioned to address the world's increasing challenges created by industrialization, population growth, and water stress. Today, with over 450 employees, Gradiant operates from its global headquarters in Boston, regional headquarters and global technology labs in Singapore, and offices across twelve countries. For more information, please visit www.gradiant.com.

Corporate Contact:

Felix Wang

Gradiant, VP of Marketing

fwang@gradiant.com

Copyright 2022 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. www.acnnewswire.com