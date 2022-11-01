Graeme Faulds Joins Board of Bipsync

NEW YORK, Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bipsync, a leading financial technology provider, today announced the appointment of Graeme Faulds to its board in a key advisory role. Graeme brings over 25 years’ experience as a professional private equity investor, technologist and entrepreneur.

Graeme most recently worked for Nasdaq Inc. where he focused on their technology solutions for private markets. Prior to that, he built his own performance analytics software company that was acquired by eVestment Inc. Before becoming an entrepreneur, Graeme spent 15 years as an institutional private equity investor across both Europe and North America.

“Graeme has proven to be an invaluable addition to the Bipsync team given his first-hand experience of being an allocator and deep understanding of the financial technology space,” said Danny Donado, CEO of Bipsync. “As we embark on our next phase of growth, we are excited to be able to call on Graeme’s knowledge, understanding and enthusiasm.”

Jim Kocis, Chairman of Bipsync said, “I have known Graeme for over 20 years and have always been impressed with his understanding of private markets and in particular his pragmatic view on how technology should be harnessed to improve the industry. I am delighted he has agreed to join the board of Bipsync and look forward to working with him.”

About Bipsync Bipsync is a research and document processing and workflow automation solution connecting investment front and back offices. We use modern technologies, agile processes, and user-centered design to drive speed, agility, quality, and efficiency into our customers' processes to drive better decisions, faster. Bipsync clients span the entire investment management industry across asset class, strategy and size. The world's largest allocators right through to pre-launch fund managers rely on Bipsync as a single system of record and modern productivity environment to help them power their unique investment processes and drive operational excellence. For more information, visit www.bipsync.com.

