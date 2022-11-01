GRAID Technology and Supermicro Announce Collaboration Targeted at Customers Deploying NVMe and NVMeoF

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GRAID Technology, the multi-award-winning data protection provider and developer of the only RAID card to deliver the full performance capability of NVMe SSDs, and Supermicro Inc., the leading designer, developer and manufacturer of server and storage solutions based on modular and open-standard architecture, today announced a cooperative agreement to collaborate in customer engagements.

"Supermicro is a global leader in the design and deployment of NVMe-centric offerings," said Leander Yu, CEO and President of GRAID Technology. "We are excited to be more closely aligned with them to offer their customers and partners a true competitive advantage in the NVMe and NVMeoF marketplace where together we will have an unbeatable combination."

The extreme flexibility and scalability of Supermicro products provide the ideal platform to leverage the simplicity and scalability of SupremeRAID™ SR-1000 and SR-1010 offerings. The combination of Supermicro and SupremeRAID™ by GRAID Technology will offer Supermicro customers an easy-to-configure option for data protection that drives a lower cost of deployment along with improved customer satisfaction and outstanding NVMe and NVMeoF performance for the most demanding workloads.

"We are thrilled to team with an innovative and sustainable company as GRAID Technology," said Vik Malyala, President & MD, EMEA; SVP, WW FAE & Business Development, Supermicro. "The GRAID Technology, SupremeRAID™ NVMe RAID solution offloads RAID and NVMe data durability tasks from the CPU, freeing server resources for compute-intensive workloads. Customers will quickly see the benefits in applications ranging from VMs and Containers to AI and HPC. It's a very effective addition to high-performance storage based on Supermicro's flexible Building Block Solutions®."

About GRAID Technology, Inc.

GRAID Technology Inc. is headquartered in Silicon Valley, California, with an office in Ontario, CA, and an R&D center in Taipei, Taiwan. Named one of the Ten Hottest Data Storage Startups of 2021 by CRN, as well as a 2022 Emerging Vendor in their Storage & Disaster Recovery category, SupremeRAID™ by GRAID Technology is breaking world records as the first NVMe and NVMeoF RAID card to unlock the full potential of your SSD performance. For more information, visit graidtech.com or connect with us on Twitter or LinkedIn.

