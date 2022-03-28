Graid Technology Announces Feature Rich Software Update Targeted at Expanding Global Enterprise Footprint

SANTA CLARA, Calif., March 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GRAID Technology, the award-winning data protection provider, and the developer of the only RAID card to offer customers access to the full performance of NVMe SSDs, is proud to announce their new software release (v1.2) for the SupremeRAID™ SR-1000 offering. With multiple new enhancements, this release contains features and software updates designed to give clients more flexibility, more functionality, and better overall performance. As GRAID prides itself as being responsive to its global client base, most of the enhancements are the result of users requests made over the past six months.

Among the enhanced features is Tri-mode data protection support for NVMe, SAS, and SATA drives coupled with the record-setting performance throughput that GRAID's customers have come to expect. Tri-mode support for the SupremeRAID SR-1000 is available immediately on Linux operating systems and will be available for the MS Windows server environment in the summer of 2022.

"The ability for our customers to now protect their data across all types of drive media while realizing the same performance benefits and ease of use provides them with a key competitive advantage. GRAID SupremeRAID™ is quickly becoming the data protection solution of choice for Tier One OEM's and data centers worldwide," said Leander Yu, President, and CEO of GRAID Technology.

The new V1.2 software release for SupremeRAID™ elevates the product that GRAID Technology brings to the global enterprise market. Along with Tri-mode support, V1.2 also brings support for Self-Encrypting Drive configurations on NVMe, exporting virtual drives using NVMeoF over TCP and RDMA, and the json format for GRAID command output, to name a few. As GRAID continues to expand their OEM, distribution, and integration partnerships, they will continue to work with customers and partners to explore options for additional functionality in future product and software enhancements.

GRAID Technology is headquartered in Silicon Valley, California with an office in Ontario, CA, and an R&D center in Taipei, Taiwan. Named one of the Ten Hottest Data Storage Startups of 2021 by CRN, GRAID SupremeRAID™ performance is breaking world records as the first NVMe and NVMeoF RAID card to unlock the full potential of your SSD performance: a single SupremeRAID™ card delivers 16 million IOPS and 110GB/s of throughput. For more information on GRAID Technology, visit www.graidtech.com or connect with us on Twitter or LinkedIn.

