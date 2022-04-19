GRAID Technology Announces World's Fastest NVMe/NVMeoF RAID Card Designed for PCIe Gen4 Systems, Targeting Global Enterprise Data Centers

SANTA CLARA, Calif., April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GRAID Technology, the multi-award-winning data protection provider and developer of the only RAID card to unlock the full potential of NVMe SSD performance, today announces the release of the SupremeRAID™ SR-1010: the world's fastest NVMe/NVMeoF RAID card designed to deliver the full potential of PCIe Gen4 systems in enterprise data centers. The SupremeRAID™ SR-1010 increases performance of both reads and writes, while maintaining the superior level of data protection GRAID's customers and partners have come to expect.

"We are extremely excited to add the SR-1010 to our product portfolio," said Leander Yu, CEO and President of GRAID Technology. "Building on the success of our PCIe Gen 3 offering, the SR-1010 provides the perfect option for customers that have made a commitment to PCIe Gen 4 infrastructure and the demanding workloads that it will support."

The SupremeRAID™ SR-1010 will leverage the same feature-rich software stack that has been widely accepted with the SupremeRAID™ SR-1000 and will co-exist in the GRAID Technology portfolio alongside the SR-1000, giving customers the ultimate in flexibility and choice.

"Offering both the SupremeRAID™ SR-1000 and the SR-1010 products gives our customers more flexibility and peace of mind, knowing that they can choose the best option for performance, while being assured of maximum data protection," added Yu. "This new product also demonstrates GRAID's commitment to following the PCIe roadmap as it continues to evolve."

The SupremeRAID™ SR-1010 will be generally available on May 1, 2022, for immediate shipment through GRAID's global authorized reseller network and through our OEM partners.

About GRAID

GRAID Technology is headquartered in Silicon Valley, California with an office in Ontario, CA, and an R&D center in Taipei, Taiwan. Named one of the Ten Hottest Data Storage Startups of 2021 by CRN, GRAID SupremeRAID™ performance is breaking world records as the first NVMe and NVMeoF RAID card to unlock the full potential of your SSD performance. For more information on GRAID Technology, visit graidtech.com or connect with us on Twitter or LinkedIn.



Additional Resources

Media Contact:

Andrea Eaken (PR/Marketing)

Email: andrea.eaken@graidtech.com

Tel: 1-800-GRAID-10

Related Images











Image 1: GRAID SupremeRAID™ SR-1010: The World's Fastest NVMe & NVMeoF RAID Card for PCIe Gen 4









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment