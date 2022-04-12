GRAID Technology Named Startup Challenge Winner by AFCOM Data Center World

SANTA CLARA, Calif., April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GRAID Technology, the world's first NVMe RAID to eliminate the traditional RAID bottleneck and unlock the full potential of enterprise SSD performance, today announces that it has been named a winner of two categories in the second annual Data Center Startup Challenge by Data Center World, the leading global conference for data center facilities and IT professionals.

GRAID SupremeRAID™ was named winner of two categories: "Most Disruptive Technology" and "Best Ability to Gain Additional Capital." The contest pitted data center technology startups against each other live on stage at Data Center World where they each presented a 10-minute elevator pitch and answered questions from the judges.

"We are honored to be named a Data Center World Startup Challenge winner," said Leander Yu, CEO of GRAID Technology. "GRAID SupremeRAID™ is quickly becoming the data protection solution of choice for Tier One OEMs and data centers worldwide. Our innovative solution provides the speed, ease of use, flexibility and TCO the market demands for the future of high-performance workloads in data centers."

Tara Gibb, Senior Director, Data Center World, said, "Congratulations to GRAID for their outstanding presentation about SupremeRAID™. We are committed to helping entrepreneurial brands enter the data center marketplace and this contest helped them refine their pitches. Our judges believe that GRAID SupremeRAID™ will have a direct impact on the data center industry. We congratulate them on their win and wish them the best of luck and look forward to watching their success."

The Data Center Startup Challenge was judged by a panel of industry thought leaders from the market research, editorial, and investment communities, including:

-- Andrea Munoz, Senior Vice President, Operations & Customer Success, CyrusOne

-- Moises Levy, Ph.D., Principal Analyst, Data Center Physical Infrastructure, Omdia

-- Michael Maniscalco, EVP of Technology, Applied Blockchain Inc.

For additional information on GRAID SupremeRAID™, visit graidtech.com. For additional information on the Data Center Startup Challenge, click here.

About GRAID Technology

GRAID Technology is headquartered in Silicon Valley, California, with an office in Ontario, California, and an R&D center in Taipei, Taiwan. Named one of the Ten Hottest Data Storage Startups of 2021 by CRN, GRAID SupremeRAID™ performance is breaking world records as the first NVMe and NVMeoF RAID card to unlock the full potential of your SSD performance: a single SupremeRAID™ card delivers 16 million IOPS and 110GB/s of throughput. For more info, call 1-800-GRAID-10 and connect with us on Twitter or LinkedIn.

