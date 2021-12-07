GRAND ASTON Cayo Las Brujas - Ready to Reopen for Tourists

SANTA CLARA, Cuba, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After months of border closures due to the global pandemic, Cuba is welcoming tourists back. GRAND ASTON Cayo Las Brujas reopened on December 1st, 2021 as the perfect destination for a relaxing retreat.



GRAND ASTON Cayo Las Brujas

With a picturesque three-km white sandy beach, lush gardens, and azure waters, the resort consists of 660 Caribbean-style rooms and suites. Guests can choose an adult-only room with access to their own pool or a family-friendly room. The adjacent ASTON Fiesta boasts 67 all-inclusive rooms and an infinity pool within the adult-only section. The resort's own "Pueblo'' will keep guests entertained day and night with bars and restaurants, a fun bowling alley, and much more.

Offering 21 food and beverage outlets, GRAND ASTON Cayo Las Brujas is the perfect destination for food connoisseurs. Choose from the international buffet at Panorama, Cuban delicacies at La Finca, Tex-Mex at Desperado, French cuisine at La Mer, while seafood lovers will enjoy the Ranchon. During their stay in paradise, guests can sip their favorite drink in one of the resort's many bars.

Guests can enjoy one of the resort's eight stunning swimming pools, authentic Balinese Spa, and modern Technogym-equipped fitness center. Other facilities include a beauty salon, on-site water sports center, four tennis courts, and a children's play area, giving no reason to leave this exotic coastal paradise.

"We are delighted to welcome guests back to our hotel to enjoy a piece of paradise in Cuba. Our team strives to ensure guests an unforgettable experience from the moment they arrive. This idyllic resort is the perfect setting for couples planning to say 'I Do' or for corporates to host memorable events in this beautiful setting," says John Flood, President & CEO of Archipelago International.

About Archipelago International

Southeast Asia's largest privately owned and independent hotel management group, operating over 150 hotels with a further 50+ under development across Southeast Asia, the Caribbeans, and the Middle East. Trusted hotels with a long track record and 20,000 rooms in more than 60 destinations with brands including ASTON, Collection by ASTON, The Alana, Huxley, Kamuela, Harper, Quest, NEO, favehotels, and Nordic. archipelagointernational.com.