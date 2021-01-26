Grand Gateway 66 Wins Gold Award in "Best Refurbished Building" Category at MIPIM Asia Awards 2020

HONG KONG, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hang Lung Properties is pleased to announce that Grand Gateway 66, its landmark project in Shanghai, has won the Gold Award in the "Best Refurbished Building" category at the MIPIM Asia Awards 2020 – the leading regional property awards known as the "Oscars of Asia Pacific real estate world".



Mr. Peter Leung, Director – Project Management of Hang Lung Properties, said, "We are honored to have received this international award. The Asset Enhancement Initiative at Grand Gateway 66 is another vivid showcase of Hang Lung's commitment to design excellence. To create quality places with unique identities, where design solutions meet efficient and sustainable strategies."

Grand Gateway 66 has been a favorite retail destination in Shanghai since it opened in 1999. To strengthen its leading position in the market and to further realize the Company's customer-centric focus, Grand Gateway 66 began its Asset Enhancement Initiative in the second quarter of 2017. The Initiative was completed in November 2020, heralding a new era for the mall as the "Gateway to Inspiration" as it raises the bar in the luxury retail market.

Peter added that the design concept for Grand Gateway 66 focuses not only on pleasing aesthetics but also on tailoring the environment to customers' needs. The truly customer-centric design is modern and dynamic, enhancing the Hang Lung branded experience as customers journey through Shanghai's "Gateway to Inspiration", and placing Grand Gateway 66 at a compelling position to become the Jewel of Xujiahui.

Founded in 2007, the annual MIPIM Asia Awards celebrate the most technically impressive and inventive property developments from across the APAC region, considering both finished developments and un-built projects in the planning stage. This year, the judging panel of 17 industry experts reviewed a total of 114 entries, which were whittled down to the final 33 winners, drawn from eight countries.

About Hang Lung Properties

Hang Lung Properties Limited (stock code: 00101), a constituent stock of the Hang Seng Index, Hang Seng SCHK High Dividend Low Volatility Index, Hang Seng Low Volatility Index, Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Index in Hong Kong, and a member of the Dow Jones Sustainability Asia Pacific Index, is a leading real estate developer operating in Hong Kong and Mainland China. Boasting a diversified portfolio of investment properties in Hong Kong, the company has progressively branched out into the Mainland since the 1990s, with our distinctive footprint now fully established in Shanghai, Shenyang, Jinan, Wuxi, Tianjin, Dalian, Kunming, Wuhan and Hangzhou, with all the Mainland projects carrying the "66" brand. As Hang Lung's business continues to grow, the company is set to develop into a highly admired national commercial property developer in China.

For more information, please visit www.hanglung.com.

