Grand Opening of 'Medlab Asia & Asia Health 2022' in Thailand

BANGKOK, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Thailand's Minister of Public Health officiates Medlab Asia & Asia Health 2022, the leading trade exhibition within the medical laboratory industry in the ASEAN region, organised by Informa Markets and IMPACT Exhibition Management, attracting over 11,000 participants, expected to generate business over 700 million Baht.



Wouter Molman, Executive Vice President at Informa Markets and Loy Joon How, General Manager, Impact Exhibition Management

Anutin Charnvirakul, Minister of Public Health of Thailand, said, "Medical devices are one of the government's priorities that aims to empower Thailand into becoming a comprehensive medical hub that meets international standards. Additionally, the government's policy to drive Thailand towards Thailand 4.0 under the BCG model is focused on the medical device industry, to increase the procurement of medical devices from Thailand's innovation account by at least 30% and generating an income of approximately 40 billion baht within five years (2021-2025)."

Wouter Molman, Executive Vice President, Informa Markets, added, "The major challenge is the competition to develop advanced technology in medical laboratories. This is critical to preventing the ongoing threat of COVID-19 and emerging diseases worldwide. Medical technology companies are developing solutions, products, and technologies to battle the epidemic. Accordingly, the key trends expected to shape the medical device sector in Asia in 2022 are minimally invasive surgery, wireless technology, smart devices and augmented reality & robotics can be beneficial in supporting an operation or surgery. This new trend has great potential in Asia and is one of the most promising digital health technologies today."

Loy Joon How, General Manager,Impact Exhibition Management, said, "Medlab Asia & Asia Health is the most valuable business matching platform for medical laboratories in the Asia Pacific, helping build a network for potential buyers and experts of the medical device industry. Over 360 exhibitors across 25 countries will assemble for the event, like Mindray, Roche, Sansure, Sysmex, Randox, and more. More than 5,000 registered attendees this year are expected to generate business contracts resulting in a medical device turnover worth 700 million baht."

With three days of networking opportunities, the event has received an overwhelming response from participants. Attendees witnessed a world of advancements, with the 9 country pavilions standing tall across IMPACT Exhibition Centre. Some standout features include X-ray machines, medical monitors, robots, AI-powered microscopes, molecular diagnostics, innovations, and solutions. Not to forget, the ASEAN region's only multi-disciplinary congress in laboratory medicine that attracts the attention of medical professionals and students worldwide.