Grand Stevie Winners Announced in 2022 Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards

Telkom Indonesia honored as Organization of the Year

FAIRFAX, Va., May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Stevie® Awards, organizer of the world's premier business awards programs, announced the winners of five Grand Stevie Award trophies in its ninth annual Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards. The Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards are the only awards to recognize innovation in the workplace throughout the entire 29-nation Asia-Pacific region. All organizations in the region are eligible to submit nominations to the competition.

Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie Award winners in the various categories were announced on 21 April. Those awards were determined by the average scores of more than 100 executives worldwide acting as judges in March and April. Winners will be celebrated during a virtual awards ceremony on Wednesday, 29 June at 2:00 pm KST. Registration for the event is now on sale.

The 2022 Grand Stevie® Award for Organization of the Year goes to Telkom Indonesia, with 61.5 award points. Telkom Indonesia has won the Grand Stevie for Organization of the Year for the fifth time in the nine-year history of the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards. The organization won for stellar nominations submitted on behalf of itself and subsidiaries Admedika, Infomedia, Metra Digital Media, Nutech Integrasi, and Telkomsigma. "Telkom Indonesia could offer a master class on how to prepare well-researched, well-written, and compelling nominations," said Stevie Awards president Maggie Miller.

This award could not be applied for directly. The award is determined by a points system based on the total number of awards won in the competition, with a Gold Stevie win counting for 3 points, a Silver Stevie for 2 points, and a Bronze Stevie counting for 1.5.

Grand Stevie Awards are also presented to the highest-rated nomination from the four nations that submitted the most nominations to the competition:

From Australia: the Silver Stevie-winning nomination for Award for Innovative Management in Business Product & Service Industries - Up to 100 Employees, of their CEO, Amreeta Abbott, by Annature, Camp Hill, QLD.

From China: the Gold Stevie-winning nomination for Award for Innovation in Brand Development entitled "The Ring is building a genuine 'Urban Nature Community'," submitted by Brand Head (Beijing) Consulting Limited Liability Company on behalf of Hong Kong Land (Chongqing) Asset Management Company Limited, Beijing.

From India: the Gold Stevie-winning nomination for Award for Innovation in Customer Service Management, Planning & Practice > Computer Industries, submitted by Cisco Systems (I) Pvt. Ltd, Bengaluru, Karnataka, entitled "Project Life of PI – Facilitating seamless Cisco Prime Infrastructure to Cisco DNA Center migration."

From the Philippines: "Project Shelter: Shell Helps 800,000 Filipinos in Pandemic Response," the Silver Stevie-winning nomination for Most Valuable Corporate Response to the COVID-19 Pandemic submitted by Shell companies in the Philippines, Taguig, Metro Manila.

The 2022 Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards have recognized organizations in 22 markets including Australia, Belarus, Cambodia, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macao, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Maldives, Nigeria, Philippines, Singapore, Sri Lanka, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, the United States, and Vietnam. More than 900 nominations about innovative achievements in the 29-nation APAC region were considered by the judges this year.

This is the first time that two Silver Stevie-winning nominations have earned Grand Stevies in the same year.

"So many of the nominations we received this year address how organizations and people have met the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, so it makes sense that several of our 2022 Grand Stevie Awards will go to nominations that recognize those efforts," said Stevies president Maggie Miller. "We commend all of this year's Stevie Award winners for their achievements, and we look forward to celebrating them on 29 June."

Details about the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards and the 29 June awards ceremony are available at http://Asia.Stevieawards.com.

About the Stevie® Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

