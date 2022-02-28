Granite River Labs expands global footprint with new office in Korea

Announcement marks the third major addition to GRL's global network in recent months

INCHEON, South Korea, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Granite River Labs ("GRL"), a global leader in test and certification services and automated test solutions for digital connectivity and charging technologies, has expanded its global footprint with the opening of its latest international point-of-presence in Songdo – the new "smart city" located within South Korea's Incheon Free Economic Zone (IFEZ). GRL has also announced the appointment of testing and inspection industry veteran, Moon, Jee-Woong, as the General Manager of Granite River Labs Korea and Vice President for Regional Large Accounts.

This is the third major addition to GRL's global network in recent months, taking the total footprint to 10 locations. It follows the opening of a state-of-the-art lab in Karlsruhe, Germany to support the growing needs of the automotive, medical and industrial automation industries, and the expansion of its lab in Dongguan, China where GRL doubled the physical space and headcount and added sophisticated new testing capabilities.

Korean hardware developers place strong emphasis on product performance and validation through the entire product lifecycle, from semiconductor characterization to system performance testing. For nearly a decade, GRL has helped Korean firms to build their leadership in wireless connectivity, display, automotive and the Internet of Things (IoT). The new office will provide deep engineering expertise and offerings beyond-traditional "test lab" services, including the newest automated wired and wireless test solutions, such as the C2-EPR, USB Type-C® power delivery tester and analyzer, and the C3, WPC-certified Qi wireless charging compliance tester.

"Under the leadership of Moon, Jee-Woong, I am confident that the new office and our trademark combination of market-leading technical expertise and an intense focus on quality and customer service excellence will make us the 'go to' expert in Korea, just as it has in every other market and vertical industry where standards are critical to success," said Johnson Tan, Granite River Labs' co-founder and CEO.

"I am delighted to join the world's leading player in testing for all major connectivity and charging standards. As a Korean, I am grateful for the opportunity to continue contributing to Korea's semiconductor, automotive and consumer electronics industry by providing local access to GRL's connectivity expertise and testing capabilities," said Moon, Jee-Woong, General Manager of Granite River Labs Korea, who joined the organization after a 15-year stint at TÜV Rheinland, where he rose to Vice President of Sales for APAC.

About Granite River Labs

The world's leading Engineering Services and Test Automation Solutions firm for connectivity and charging, GRL helps engineers solve tough design and validation challenges. GRL began in 2010 with a vision to provide affordable test services to help hardware developers implement digital interface technologies as they become faster, more complex, and more challenging to test. GRL has worked with hundreds of companies supporting the adoption of new and emerging technologies from our worldwide test facilities and R&D centers. GRL's combination of market-leading technical expertise, broad capabilities across connectivity and charging technologies, and intense focus on quality and customer service excellence has led to rapid growth and recognition as the "go to" expert.

