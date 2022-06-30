Granite River Labs Expands in Taiwan to Meet Demand and Launch New Wireless Testing Services

New Market Access Services will also help customers understand and address increasingly complex regulatory requirements worldwide

SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Granite River Labs (GRL), a global leader in test and certification services and automated test solutions for digital connectivity and charging technologies, has doubled its footprint in Taiwan to meet a surge in demand for wired product evaluation and launch a new portfolio of cutting edge wireless testing services. The organization is also introducing a comprehensive Market Access Services offering designed to help customers address increasingly complex regulatory requirements worldwide.

In addition to being GRL's largest testing services center, the facility is also its fastest growing, recording strong double-digit year-on-year revenue increases. It is the primary production center for GRL's industry-leading, automated testing solutions, including the GRL-C2 and C2-EPR USB Power Delivery testers and analyzers, and the GRL-C3 integrated WPC Qi compliance tester.

The enhanced and expanded 2,100 sq/m facility is also the official testing provider for some of the biggest names in the technology industry. GRL Taiwan now hosts the Intel Display Ecosystem Validation Program and provides interoperability testing for products manufactured by Dell's extensive range of suppliers.

Accelerating wireless product development

As the connectivity revolution continues, developers are increasingly integrating wireless technologies into new products to meet the convenience and mobility expectations of consumers. GRL's new wireless testing services offering includes:

Qi Wireless charging Zigbee Wi-Fi 4, 5, 6 and 6E in devices and base stations Wi-Fi Mobile devices Bluetooth IoT devices Matter Low power smart home products for security and controls Thread IoT devices

Enabling next generation connectivity

Since it opened in 2011, GRL's Taipei facility has achieved numerous firsts, including becoming the world's first Thunderbolt product certification test center. Today, it offers a comprehensive range of compliance testing services for wired technologies, including USB, USB Power Delivery, DisplayPort™, HDMI™, PCIe®, Thunderbolt™ EV&FV.

GRL is now introducing several new wired connectivity services in Taiwan. They include testing to the new CIO 80 standard, which supports the high-speed, 80 Gbps data rate interfaces used in the next generation of USB/USB4 equipped devices, such as notebooks and desktop computers. Other new offerings include Transmitter (TX) and Receiver (RX) physical layer testing for products using the latest PCIe 5.0 standard and earlier versions of the technology – especially servers where I/O performance and reliability are critical.

Market Access Services streamline business

The new Market Access Services will help GRL customers conform with regulatory requirements in different countries and trade regions. Starting in Taiwan, the services will be rolled out at GRL's locations in Japan, South Korea, India, Mainland China, the US and Europe to address evolving protocol and telecom requirements worldwide.

"As a long-term partner, GRL has assisted us on many product tests to successfully obtain certifications, including USB, USB Power Delivery, PCI Express, and SATA. Its credibility and professionalism in high-speed signal and charging validation, along with high-quality customer service, helps our products to take the lead in a challenging and competitive market. We are looking forward to GRL's expansion into new fields, such as wireless testing, to provide more comprehensive high-quality, performance and compatibility testing services," said Chewei Lin, President of ASMedia Technology Inc.

"The launch of these new wireless testing services will help customers to leverage the performance and market potential of increasingly complex wireless technologies, avoid interoperability issues and accelerate the development of products – especially notebook computers and connected mobile devices," said Holger Kunz, President of Worldwide Services for Granite River Labs.

"The extra space, sophisticated equipment, new services and experienced personnel in Taiwan will enable GRL to help customers – from ODMs and major market brands to chipset vendors – to resolve interoperability challenges early, easily and cost-efficiently. This expanded presence will also increase customer confidence in GRL as their "go to partner," said Alan Chuang, General Manager, Greater China for Granite River Labs.

About Granite River Labs, please visit www.graniteriverlabs.com.