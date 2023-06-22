Grant Lira and Gavin Lira To Launch Their New Book: Sound Profits

Gavin and Grant Lira are the co-founders of The Empathy Firm who are launching a new book titled, “Sound Profits”.

—

Gavin Lira and Grant Lira, co-founders of The Empathy Firm, a pioneering PR firm specializing in podcast bookings and content repurposing, are thrilled to announce their upcoming book, "Sound Profits." This groundbreaking book aims to guide busy B2B founders and executives towards leveraging podcasting as an avenue to build their brands and drive sales, all while crafting a niche community around their ventures.

"The book's main goal is to assist B2B founders and executives to efficiently build their brand and simultaneously fill their sales team's calendar," said Gavin Lira, co-author of "Sound Profits." "Our strategy relies on not only identifying suitable podcasts and crafting enticing offers but also effectively utilizing AI for repurposing long-form content into bite-sized pieces that are in high demand across various platforms."

"Sound Profits" takes a deep dive into the practical side of podcasting. The authors have made a point to ensure readers understand the importance of speaking in hooks, keeping engagement high, and delivering information in an enticing manner. Furthermore, they share strategies for leveraging relationships with podcast hosts to set up joint ventures or to gain referrals to other shows.

A unique aspect of the book revolves around making team members feel valued. "In our experience, podcasts also serve as a great medium for retaining key team members. Making them feel appreciated and important is crucial in any organization," added Grant Lira.

Apart from providing an accessible entry into the world of podcasting for business growth, the authors also introduce a nuanced view of social media algorithms. "Sound Profits" demonstrates how to use these algorithms to one's advantage, aiming the spotlight on a niche audience rather than attempting a broad and often ineffective reach.

"We want to make sure our readers comprehend the potential of narrow, focused attention in the era of vast, unfocused visibility," stated Grant Lira. "The idea is not to get in front of everyone but to capture the attention of those who truly matter to your brand."

This hands-on guide is firmly grounded in the authors' successful track record at The Empathy Firm. After booking more than a thousand podcast appearances for their clients and helping them repurpose their content, the Lira brothers share their tested strategies, ensuring "Sound Profits" is practical, applicable, and far from theoretical.

Another central theme of "Sound Profits" is the importance of genuinely helping people. It emphasizes a balance between promoting a brand or a product and providing value to the listeners. "At the end of the day, our focus has always been on helping people," said Gavin Lira. "We believe that the true essence of building a brand lies in not losing sight of this goal."

"Sound Profits" is a comprehensive guide to embracing podcasting as a potent tool for brand building and community nurturing. The authors' pragmatic approach, coupled with their vast experience and clear instructions, makes it a valuable read for any B2B founder or executive aiming to capitalize on the power of podcasting and content repurposing.



About Gavin Lira and Grant Lira:

Gavin and Grant Lira are the co-founders of The Empathy Firm, a PR firm that specializes in podcast bookings and content repurposing. Drawing on their successful track record of booking more than a thousand podcast appearances for their clients, they have distilled their wisdom into their debut book, "Sound Profits."

Contact Info:

Name: Grant Lira

Email: Send Email

Organization: The Empathy Firm

Website: https://empathyfirm.com/



Release ID: 89100582

If you detect any issues, problems, or errors in this press release content, kindly contact error@releasecontact.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 8 hours.