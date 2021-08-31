Grantit, a FinTech Start-up Financial Services Provider, Rebrands with Aspiration on Expansion on Services to Better People's Lives

HONG KONG, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Grantit, a Hong Kong-based FinTech startup offering personal finance services, has announced a major rebranding. After 3 years in operation, the rebrand reflects the firm's dynamism as it enters a new phase of growth and expansion.

Founded in 2017, Grantit started its business with a smart and stress-free personal finance mobile app launched in 2018. The young team, graduated from overseas, chose to settle in Hong Kong and found that services about personal finance were quite backward in Hong Kong 3 years ago. It has sparked their ambition to make a change through technology.

For personal finance, there are four major aspects to work on: income, expenses, liabilities and assets. As a start-up which aims to be a personal finance adviser, Grantit's targeted personal liability as their starting point. Grantit wants to resolve the clients' personal finance problems by offering smart and convenient lending services and tackling borrowing issues. Since the launch of the app in April 2018, Grantit has already served over 22,000 accumulated customers, with an accumulated loan request amount of HK$370 million. After 3 years of operation, Grantit declared a rebrand to mark its ambition of stepping further and starting a plan of tackling another area of personal finance.

While expanding its service and customer scope, Grantit always remains true to their original aspiration – to improve people's quality of life with FinTech. The professional team utilises technology in every part of their services and product. Not only did the team build the end-to-end lending system in-house, but they also work in a hybrid mode with AI and Machine Learning (ML). With well-formed technology architecture, Grantit can better improve the user experience. The start-up also made seamless integration that makes the process of loan application smart and quick.

Grantit's co-founder and CEO, Ms. Lina Sio, gives her insight, "A clear understanding of personal finance is essential to the quality of life. To provide such understanding, we act with care - offering honest and trustworthy tools with a stress-free user experience in the best interest of our users. What you see is what you get."

Using the rebranding as a remark, Grantit plans to extend their service scope to new personal finance, striving to gradually become a personal finance adviser who provides sensible, simple, smart, and stress-free digital personal finance tools while advancing their technologies. In addition to the unsecured personal loan without collaterals, Grantit will be offering more services regarding personal finance planning in the future.

