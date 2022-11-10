SINGAPORE, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Get Ready. Gravity Game Hub (GGH) PTE.LTD, subsidiary of GRAVITY Co., Ltd. (NasdaqGM: GRVY) announces that their newest mobile SRPG game, Ragnarok Arena is now ready for pre-registration across South East Asia, South Asia, Middle East, Oceania and other regions on Google Play Store , Apple App Store and Huawei AppGallery.



GRAVITY GAME HUB ANNOUNCES PRE-REGISTRATION DATE FOR RAGNAROK ARENA

Ragnarok Arena (ROA) is a combination of RPG, strategy and idle gaming. Players will definitely look forward to this game as they will follow a storyline and collect over 99 well-known and MVP monsters from the classic Ragnarok Online who will fight alongside their main character to clear the game and hunt down the boss.

Some of the game functions to anticipate are as follows:

Deploy a team of monsters

Choose a hero class to enhance your team line-up

Challenging dungeon adventures

Compete in the Guild War

Enhanced Crystal System

PvP Fights

And many more existing features in the game

PRE-REGISTRATION MILESTONE

To celebrate Ragnarok Arena's Pre-Registration; with each milestone met, players can win a bundle of in-game rewards and stand a chance to win amazing physical prizes.

Pre-registration milestone in-game rewards and physical items:

50k Pre-registration:

In-game reward: Dead Branch x 10

Physical Prize: Razer Hammerhead True Wireless Earbuds x 1

100k Pre-registration:

In-game reward: ACC Potion x 5

200k Pre-registration:

In-game reward: Bloody Branch x 10

Physical Prize: iPad Air x 1

300k Pre-registration:

In-game reward: Blue Equipment Box x 1

500k Pre-registration:

In-game reward: SS Monster Baphomet x 1

Physical Prize: iPhone 14 Pro Max x 2

FACEBOOK EVENT: SOCIAL MEDIA MILESTONE

With the upcoming launch of Ragnarok Arena, players from all regions can stand a chance to win in-game and physical prizes. Simply like and share the official Ragnarok Arena Facebook Page. The more likes and shares, the more rewards will be given away.

Social Media Milestone Rewards:

10k Facebook Page Likes

In-game reward: Dead Branch x 10

50k Facebook Page Likes

In-game rewards:Time Crystal - 24h (Zeny), (Monster Soul), (Talent Fruit) x 1 ea.

100k Facebook Page Likes

In-game reward: Golden Poring 2,000

150k Facebook Page Likes

In-game reward: Dead Branch x 10

200k Facebook Page Likes

In-game reward: Magic Stone x 1

Don't miss out on joining Ragnarok Arena by Pre-Registering to the game.

PRE-REGISTER NOW. Available on Google Play Store , Apple App Store and Huawei AppGallery.

Official Launch details will be announced soon. Follow the Official Facebook Page of Ragnarok Arena to get the latest updates.

About Gravity Game Hub

Established in 2021, Gravity Game Hub (GGH) Pte Ltd is a game publisher and developer focusing on online and mobile games. Gravity Game Hub is committed to delivering an interactive gaming experience and creating a dynamic community for all players in South East Asia.

Gravity Game Hub is a subsidiary of GRAVITY Co., Ltd. (NasdaqGM: GRVY) a developer and publisher of online and mobile games headquartered in South Korea. The company is the creator of the globally recognized Ragnarok Online with over 120 million users worldwide.

For more information on Ragnarok Arena, please visit the following websites:

Official Website: https://roa.gnjoy.asia/

Ragnarok Arena Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ROArenaGlobal

YouTube: https://bit.ly/GravityGameHub