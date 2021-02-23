Gravity Game Tech Officially Launches 'THE LORD', along with Various Events for Users

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, MANILA, Philippines and SINGAPORE, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After releasing its Close Beta Test twice on 13 January - 16 January and 18 February - 21 February 2021, 'THE LORD' has received a very warm welcome from Thai users, being guaranteed with over 200,000 of Pre-register IDs. On 22 February, the open beta has been available for downloading. THE LORD's Official Open Beta has officially been launched by Gravity Game Tech today (23 Febcruary). The game is well prepared to support game users over 150,000 IDs.



'THE LORD' has been officially launched

Moreover, 'THE LORD' is also prepared various events to welcome new users.

Five Goddesses is to collect Goddess Token to get Five Goddesses. The Token can be obtained by completing the missions in each event such as Top-up Event and Special Event. From these events, users can obtain premium rewards.

Other events includes:

7 Days Mission

Event schedule: 23 February 2021 ( 11.59 am .)

Event schedule: ( .) Time Limit Reward Event

Event schedule: 23 February 2021 ( 11.59 am .)

Event schedule: ( .) Individual Rank Event

Event schedule: 23 February 2021 ( 11.59 am .)

Event schedule: ( .) Ladies Power Event

Event schedule: 23 February 2021 ( 11.59 am .)

Event schedule: ( .) Top-up Event

Event schedule: 23 February 2021 ( 11.59 am .)

Moreover, Gravity Game Tech is to hold the Live Streaming Event via 'THE LORD' Official Facebook, which will provide the update information every month. The Official Facebook is also an open communication platform for game users.

"Take The Lord's Role, Write the legend and expand the kingdom!"

