Great Flight Takes the Lead in Life-Saving Organ Transportation Missions

Great Flight Charters, a South Florida-based company, excels in transporting medical teams and organs, achieving a 100% success rate with round-the-clock service and live mission updates.

Great Flight Charters, a premier aircraft charter company based in South Florida, is proud to announce its expanded focus on medical teams and organ air transportation. Over the past three years, Great Flight Charters has become a trusted partner in the healthcare community, specializing in critical life-saving missions.

In just the past two months, Great Flight Charters has completed 16 organ flights, maintaining a 100 percent success rate and an error-free record on all missions. This exceptional performance underscores the company’s commitment to excellence and reliability.

"I love to see the pilots and team so excited and proud to take a flight," said Adam Norwitch, owner and founder of Great Flight. "The entire team jumps to take on these life-saving missions."

Great Flight Charters offers dedicated 24/7/365 flight availability, ensuring the safe and timely transport of medical teams and organs. The company provides real-time live updates with pictures to keep all parties informed throughout each mission.

A hospital dispatch team member recently expressed gratitude, saying, "Thank you for the hustle team, everything went well" after a recent successful late-night mission at 4:15 a.m.

Great Flight Charters' unwavering dedication to these missions highlights its reputation as a leader in both the local and healthcare communities.

About Great Flight

Great Flight is a leading FAA Air Carrier offering luxury private air charter services with a diverse fleet of aircraft, from single-engine planes to jets. Established in 2012 and headquartered in Palm Beach, Great Flight prides itself on a perfect safety record, impeccable customer satisfaction, and personalized concierge-level service. The company’s commitment to privacy and excellence ensures that every journey is exceptional. More than just a flight, Great Flight offers an unparalleled travel experience.

