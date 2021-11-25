A great helping hand in on-site preservation of cultural assets, Getac K120 rugged tablet is used for 3D scanning and modeling of Lugang Mazu Temple

TAIPEI, Nov. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Getac today announced that LeaderTek has used Getac's K120 rugged tablet in the field for 3D laser scanning of and data computation for Lugang Mazu Temple, a historical monument being preserved under the Ministry of Culture, furthering the digital preservation of cultural heritage.



Getac K120's high-performance enhances the efficiency of on-site 3D modeling. The display features LumiBond® 2.0 technology, allowing operators to see the screen clearly even under direct sunlight.



LeaderTek used Getac K120 rugged tablet in the field for 3D laser scanning for Lugang Mazu Temple.



Getac K120 with the rotating hand strap improves mobility and safety in the field.

Lugang Mazu Temple, enshrining the goddess of the sea Mazu, was initially constructed in 1591. The wood and stone carvings and paintings are all done by famous artists. Faithful believers constantly visit the temple. Despite the temple's status as a national monument, various structures and artifacts of the temple are still frequently used. They can be easily damaged by humans or by natural disasters in Taiwan's subtropical climate.

"Lugang Mazu Temple has over 400 years of history. Maintenance and repair works are needed for more and more parts of the temple. For example, the Phoenix Palanquin, which was used to transport the goddess Mazu during her pilgrimages, has suffered damage after nearly a century of use. I hope the 3D scanning technology can digitally preserve the Phoenix Palanquin, so that the Mazu goddess will be able to sit in this magnificent carriage in her pilgrimages again," said Chia-Wen Liu, director of the Lugang Mazu Temple.

In conjunction with LeaderTek's 3D laser scanner and 3D point cloud processing software, the Getac K120 rugged tablet is used to help the Bureau of Cultural Heritage, under the Ministry of Culture and Lugang Mazu Temple scan and create 3D models, in an effort to digitally preserve the cultural assets for future research and restoration.

The Getac K120 is equipped with several advanced technologies that can be used in digital modeling in the field such as the latest-generation Intel Core series processor, with Iris® Xe graphics card, which supports intensive data computation and captures the full details in its digitally scanned models, while maintaining low power consumption. It supports Wi-Fi 6 technology for smooth connectivity to receive a large amount of data from the 3D laser scanner on-site in real-time. In addition, the Getac K120 tablet comes equipped with a 12.5-inch full high definition (FHD) display, featuring 1,200 nits of brightness and LumiBond® 2.0 technology, allowing operators to see the screen clearly even under direct sunlight. Certified to meet the MIL-STD-810H and MIL-STD-461G standards, as well as the IP66 standards, the Getac K120 tablet is shockproof, waterproof, and dustproof, making it a perfect device for outdoor operations.

"The Getac K120 is the perfect computing platform for an outdoor environment that can dramatically improve the efficiency of on-site 3D modeling with its long battery life and high-performance computing capabilities. We can now view the scan results in the field while operating for long periods. In the past, we could only scan 20 locations a day with a consumer laptop. However, with the Getac K120, we can scan up to 70 locations per day, which is a 250 percent increase in efficiency," said Yao Liang-Chu, manager at LeaderTek.

"Taiwan is constantly under the onslaught of natural disasters, making the digital preservation of monuments even more urgent. LeaderTek used the Getac rugged tablet in combination with 3D laser scanners to complete the digital modeling of Lugang Mazu Temple. These digital models can be used as a reference for future maintenance of these historical monuments so that details can be accurately restored," said Chen Chun-Yu, an assistant researcher in the Institute of Cultural Heritage Preservation Research Center, Bureau of Cultural Heritage, Ministry of Culture of Taiwan.

As part of the Getac Select® solutions, the Getac K120 comes with accessories such as shoulder straps, hand straps, and hard handles that meet LeaderTek's needs for on-site operations, in line with Getac's efforts in building the best optimized overall solutions for industry application scenarios. The Getac K120 rugged tablet is protected by Getac's industry leading Bumper-to-Bumper Warranty, a hassle-free guarantee for the customers, covering accidental damage and environmental risks.

"When technology crosses paths with historical heritage, K120's ruggedness and high performance enhance the possibility of preserving history. 3D scanning application is the perfect demonstration of how K120 can be used for on-site operations and how our and our partner's hardware and software technologies can undergo seamless integration. This practice can further expand to meet the needs of other industries, such as factory environment measurement, plant monitoring, and mapping," said Rick Hwang, President of Getac Technology Corporation.

About Getac

Getac Technology Corporation is a key subsidiary of Getac Holdings Corporation (TWSE:3005), part of the MiTAC-Synnex Business Group with a 2020 annual revenue of US$41.3 billion. Getac was established in 1989 as a joint venture with GE Aerospace to provide defence electronics. Today Getac's business includes rugged laptops, rugged tablets, software, and mobile video solutions for defence, police, firefighters, utilities, automotive, manufacturing, transport and logistics. For more information, visit: http://www.getac.com. Participate in Getac Industry blog or follow the company on LinkedIn, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter.

About LeaderTek

LeaderTek Co., Ltd. was founded in 2002. The company is the only professional vendor in Taiwan that has applied 3D laser technology to preserve the architecture of monuments digitally. Besides creating scanned floor plans and monitoring for deformations in historical monuments, the company also monitors tunnels, bridges, factories, and reservoirs. LeaderTek works with universities and colleges in Taiwan every year. The company has successfully transformed some of its R&D results into practical technologies used by governments and private enterprises and has won multiple accolades from Taiwanese institutions.

