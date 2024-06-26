Great home weekend. Buggyra Academy France took two victories in Nogaro

The weekend's French Truck Racing Championship races brought two victories for the Buggyra Academy France drivers at their home track in Nogaro.

—

Firstly, Téo Calvet won on Sunday to celebrate his first triumph of the year, followed by José Sousa on the top step of the podium. Defending champion Calvet added two second places from Saturday's races and also finished second in the final Nogaro Grand Prix standings. Téo holds the third position in the overall standings, 11 points behind leader Lionel Montagne.

"The second weekend of the series was like a roller coaster and full of emotions. The drivers were plagued by the vagaries of the weather, but they put on a wonderful race. Of course, we are sorry to see Téo Calvet retire in race four. But that's motorsport and we're not giving up," said Buggyra Academy France boss Fabien Calvet with determination.

In Saturday's Superpole, Téo took second place despite minor technical problems. In the first race, the team relied on a dry track set-up for the truck. But on the first lap, it rained. Nevertheless, Calvet held on to second position.

"We expected the track to dry out. But we drove the first lap in the rain, so we had the wrong setup. I was fighting the whole race to get just behind the leader Thomas Robineau. At the end of the race, we were only a second and a half apart, so I'm happy," said the French driver.

He started the second race from the fourth row. But then Téo put in an amazing pursuit drive and also finished Saturday's second race in second position. "It was a great race, lots of battles. The conditions were not easy again. We had a lot of wet asphalt at the start. There was one dry track at the end, but it was possible to overtake from the outside," Téo Calvet described the successful ride.

Also on Sunday, the Buggyra Academy France driver claimed a front row seat alongside pole position holder Robineau. Téo got off to a flying start and from that moment on he never let the lead slip from his hands. Robineau pushed hard and Téo won by just 289 thousandths of a second.

"Here we go. The first win of the season. I'm very happy, thank you to the whole team. It was an amazing race. I was able to get the lead at the start. It was a bit close, but I managed to finish in first place. We really needed this win," said Téo.

Unfortunately, he was not so lucky on Sunday evening. In the race with the order reversed at the start, he again fought for the lead. But then a technical problem occurred and after six laps the race was over for Téo Calvet. The Buggyra Academy France banner was held high by José Sousa, who took a valuable victory.

"It's a shame. Like in Le Castellet, I didn't finish the last race because of a technical fault. We had a great race. I was just overtaking the race leader when the fault came. But we scored a lot of points in Nogaro. We'll keep working hard and we'll meet at Magny-Cours for the third Grand Prix of the championship," Téo added.

