Great News for K-Pop Fans in Malaysia: JOOX Keeps K-Pop Flame Burning Bright with Strongest and Most Comprehensive Library Across All Music Streaming Platforms

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- JOOX, Asia's most dedicated music streaming platform, has been hugely instrumental in keeping the K-Pop fever alive in Asia, with arguably the strongest and most comprehensive K-Pop library across all music streaming platforms. K-Pop fans who use JOOX to listen to their favorite tunes in Malaysia are sure to never miss a beat!



K-Pop lovers in Asia can sing and dance their hearts out anytime, anywhere with JOOX's untouchable K-Pop library featuring the hottest and brightest global stars and music labels in Korea, such as Epik High, GFRIEND, IU, Loona, Mamamoo, Monsta X, Seventeen, The Boyz, Zico, together with the top releases by BTS and BLACKPINK who are among our top 3 most streamed bands in 2020. K-Pop's influence in the global music industry can also be fully appreciated in JOOX with songs from an illustrious roster of K-Pop artists, including EXO, Red Velvet, BIGBANG, iKON, TREASURE, WINNER… you name it!

Apart from its K-Pop music library, JOOX just keeps fanning the K-Pop flame in Asia through the concert livestreams of Korea's biggest and brightest stars, as well as broadcast and video-on-demand offers for fans. In 2020, JOOX has exclusively broadcast a variety of popular music shows, including the 29th Seoul Music Awards (Seoul Music Awards), the popular Korean talent show "I-LAND", and the Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA), an annual event in the Korean music scene. Knowing how much fans love their favorite idols, JOOX also launched "IDOL STATION," its first original K-Pop live music program that allows K-Pop fanatics to chat and get to know their beloved oppas better online, including VERIVERY, Nu'est, ONF, and JUN@SEVENTEEN. What's more, Malaysian K-Pop music fans can fully immerse in their music experience through the K-Pop Beats playlist: bit.ly/kpopbeatJOOX.

Wanna stay updated with all the biggest happenings in K-Pop? Download the JOOX mobile or desktop app on both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store, or access the JOOX website.

