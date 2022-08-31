Great Place to Work® Announces the 2022 Best Workplaces in Asia™ Representing Over 4.7 Million Employee Experiences

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Great Place to Work® announced its 2022 Best Workplaces in Asia. The list is based on over 1 million survey responses across Asia and the Middle East, representing the experience of more than 4.7 million employees in the region.

This recognition is based on confidential survey data assessing employee experiences of trust, innovation, company values and leadership. Companies are also evaluated on how well they are creating a For All™ workplace experience, inclusive of all employees no matter who they are or what they do.

Employees at winning workplaces are having a far superior experience than the global average. According to Great Place to Work data, 88% of employees at the Best Workplaces in Asia on average reported having a positive employee experience. For the average global workforce, only 55% of workers report a similarly positive experience.

The Best Workplaces in Asia show that investing in people is a proven path to business success. Those that can create a fair work environment that fills employees with pride will outperform the competition.

"Congratulations to the Best Workplaces in Asia for putting the well-being of their employees first," said Michael C. Bush, Global CEO of Great Place to Work.

"During an incredibly challenging time for the region, these companies created equitable workplaces by providing flexibility and supporting their employees through strife. The Best Workplaces in Asia embody the mission of Great Place to Work and are indeed making work great work For All."

Great Place to Work® Korea

Address: Room 308, 7, National Assembly-daero 70-gil, Yeongdeungpo-gu, Seoul 07238, Republic of Korea

Contact: +82 (02) 780-5400

Email : kr_contact@greatplacetowork.com

The top 30 in the multinational category:

DHL Express Cisco Hilton Chalhoub Group Medtronic DHL Global Forwarding Apparel Group Salesforce Accenture Cadence L'Occitane Teleperformance Maersk HP Ericsson SC Johnson Micron DHL Supply Chain Asia Pacific Ingram Micro American Express Disco Corporation Hilti Takeda Abbvie Adobe Synchrony Servier Beam Suntory Coca-Cola Bottling Investment Group Stryker

The top Korean enterprises in the large category:

LG Innotek Co., Ltd.

KEPCO Metering & Customer Service

SK networks Co. Ltd

KEPCO Contact Service & Communication

DAESANG

KEPCO FACILITY MAINTENANCE SERVICE

The top Korean enterprises in the small & medium category:

ATOMY CO., LTD

KOREA INSTITUTE OF HUMAN RESOURCRS DEVELOPMENT IN SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY

Korea Food Services Corporation

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

ENVISION Co., Ltd.

GOWOONSESANG COSMETICS CO.,LTD

Sejong Technopark

The Best Workplaces in Asia™ list is published here:

https://www.greatplacetowork.com/asia-2022

How Great Place to Work determines the Best Workplaces in Asia™

Great Place to Work identifies Best Workplaces in Asia™ by surveying over 1 million employees in Asia and the Middle East about the key factors that create great workplaces for all and analyzing company workplace programs impacting over 4.7 million employees in the region.

To be considered, companies must first be identified as outstanding in their local region by appearing on one or more of our Best Workplaces lists in Greater China (including mainland China, Hong Kong and Taiwan), India, Indonesia, Japan, Kuwait, Philippines, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, UAE, Vietnam during 2021 or early 2022.

Companies rank in three size categories: Small and Medium (10-499 employees); Large (500+); and Multinational. Multinational organizations are also assessed on their efforts to create great workplaces across multiple countries in the region. They must appear on at least two national lists in Asia and the Middle East and have at least 1,000 employees worldwide with at least 40% (or 5,000) of those employees located outside the headquarters country.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees around the world and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Great Place to Work helps organizations quantify their culture and produce better business results by creating a high-trust work experience for all employees. Their unparalleled benchmark data is used to recognize Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies and the Best Workplaces in the U.S. and more than 60 countries, including the 100 Best Companies to Work For® and the World's Best lists published annually in Fortune. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.

To learn more, visit greatplacetowork.co.kr/kr and read "A Great Place to Work for All." Join the community on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram.

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/great-place-to-work-korea/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/GreatPlacetoWorkKorea

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/gptw_kr/?hl=ko

Homepage: www.greatplacetowork.co.kr/kr