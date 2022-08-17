Great Place to Work® Australia names the 2022 Best Workplaces™

*NB The Best Workplaces™ 2022 reveal event airs at 11am on GPTW AUS YouTube channel but the entirety of the list will countdown over the duration of the event until 11:45AM so full list (appendix below) can't be published until the close of the event.

MELBOURNE, Australia, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Great Place to Work®, the global authority on workplace culture will publish its 15th annual Best Workplaces™ List during the 2022 Australia's Best Workplaces Virtual Reveal on 17 August.

The Best Workplaces™ will be ranked in four different categories – micro (companies with less than 30 employees), small (companies with 30 to 99 employees), medium (companies with 100 to 999 employees) and large (companies with 1,000 or more employees).

The companies were shortlisted using rigorous analytics and confidential employee feedback. In curating what makes a Best Workplace™ in Australia, we have used the same bar as we do in curating the renowned Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For in the US and Fortune's World's Best Workplaces.

Mr Roland Wee, Managing Director of Great Place to Work Australia said 2022 Best Workplaces data showed when compared with employees at other companies, those at Australia's Best Workplaces™ are seven times more likely to work to work there for a long time and fifteen times more likely to endorse their company as a great place to work.

"This year we also saw an increased focus on wellness. The best employers are focusing on wellness beyond the physical - providing benefits that support their employees' total well-being - mental, emotional and physiological," he said.

"We are seeing a concerted effort to take care of the mental health of people, supporting leaders and normalising mental health conversations.

"We also see great strides in flexibility. The best employers are proactively offering flexible, hybrid work arrangements for their employees. They recognise that employees appreciate and thrive in this model of flexible working.

"The very best are engaging their people in designing what the future of work looks like, experimenting and adjusting policies as they go.

"The Great Place to Work® philosophy and methodology is one based on building a high-trust workplace culture that can be a great workplace For All types of employees, and today's list announcement shows the Best Workplaces in Australia are focused on building quality relationships and ensuring employees having a consistently positive workplace experience," said Mr Wee.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, we have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust.

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place to Work® Certification™ is recognised worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the gold standard for identifying and recognising outstanding employee experience and company culture.

Methodology

Best Workplaces are evaluated through the Great Place to Work® Trust Index™ survey data which measures the three key relationships that drive an employee's experience in their workplace -- relationships with management, colleagues, and their job. The Trust Index score represents the percentage of employees who consider their company to be a great workplace and is an indicator of their actual workplace experience.

Australia's Best Workplaces™ 2022 List

Best WorkplacesTM Australia - Micro category (companies with less than 30 employees)

Rank Company

1 The Recruitment Company

2 SustainAbility Consulting

3 This Is Flow

4 Lotus People

5 Cullen Jewellery

6 Stamford Capital Australia

7 Pragmateam

8 Amstelveen

9 Inspire Accountants

10 ICD Property

11 HiBob

12 Four Drunk Parrots

13 SEIVA

14 Glaukos

15 Pendula

16 Creative Cubes

17 Engaging.io

18 Neolink

19 Banna Property Group

20 Entourage





Best WorkplacesTM Australia - Small category (companies with 30 to 99 employees)

Rank Company

1 Howden Insurance Brokers Australia

2 Response Security Services

3 EFCOMM

4 BRAVURE Pty Ltd.

5 Miro

6 Displayr

7 Dovetail

8 Sixpivot

9 AvePoint

10 Attach2 Pty Ltd

11 FSC Group

12 Cobild

13 Kasada

14 KM Tech

15 Commission Factory

16 Beaumont People

17 Quorum Systems

18 TKV Group

19 Scalapay

20 Struber

21 PhoenixDX

22 Meltwater Australia

23 EstimateOne

24 Propel Ventures

25 Zoom Recruitment

26 Cordelta

27 Baringa Partners

28 Sensei Project Solutions

29 Icomm

30 Cloudwerx







Best WorkplacesTM Australia - Medium category (companies with 100 to 999 employees)

Rank Company

1 Mantel Group

2 Adobe

3 SafetyCulture

4 Jaybro Group

5 Abbvie ANZ

6 Robert Half

7 OMD Australia

8 Infotrack

9 NeuroRehab

10 Alluvium

11 Intuit

12 DiUS

13 Medtronic

14 Red Hat

15 Bristol Myers Squibb

16 Insight Australia

17 Thoughtworks

18 Carnival

19 HealthEngine

20 HP

21 Swisse Wellness

22 Tic Toc Online

23 Centorrino Technologies

24 Henry Schein

25 CrowdStrike

26 Swyftx

27 Smokeball

28 Carlisle Homes

29 Ansarada

30 Avenue Dental







Best WorkplacesTM Australia - Large category (companies with 1,000 or more employees)

Rank Company

1 Cisco

2 Salesforce

3 Atlassian

4 REA Group

5 Hilton



