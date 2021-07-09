Great Place to Work releases its 6th annual list of Best Workplaces in Hong Kong

Being Well and Moving Ahead

HONG KONG, July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Great Place to Work®, the global authority on workplace culture, announces the Best Workplaces in Hong Kong™ 2021.



Best Workplaces in Hong Kong 2021

On 7th July, 2021, Great Place to Work® celebrated the 6th Best Workplaces in Hong Kong™ Awards Ceremony virtually with attendees tuning in via ZOOM and Youtube. It was an interesting event where people could take pictures virtually and enjoy meeting other attendees in the virtual rooms and, of course, take away some great initiatives related to the topic of well-being at workplaces. Different organizations and affiliates around the world also joined to learn how these award-winning organizations have been taking care of their employees under the new normal and how they are continuing to lead the way during these uncertain times.

During the event there was a panel discussion that addressed wellness practices in our homes or outside the office. Ms. Mariam Ashroff, Head of Sustainability Management, Asia – LGT Bank (Hong Kong), shared with us that this new normal does not create boundaries for her team in Hong Kong communicating and collaborating with her colleagues around the world. LGT created its Move For Good initiative that allows her colleagues all around the world to participate together and get connected through this program. Ms. Mariam commented, "for one month we invited everybody at LGT globally to either, swim, hike, run, bike with LGT donating a certain amount to UNICEF for their efforts." An mobile application was created that enabled colleagues around the world to post pictures exchanging hiking sceneries in different parts of the world. This program was just one of the ideas shared of how people can still remain healthy, both physically and mentally, while engaging with others virtually.

Mr. Yanick Girard, Managing Director, Servier Hong Kong Limited also shared some great examples of how to take care of their employees both physically and mentally during these unprecedented times. "Our Employee Assistant Program was implemented very early. It allows employees to get counselling whenever needed because this period was quite stressful. In addition, special lectures and tips related to stress management were offered to the teams. Improved and upgraded medical insurance for our teams was also provided."

Both panelists as well as the moderator concluded that "listening" to your colleagues, teams and employees offers great opportunities and helps to generate innovative ideas. And "trust" remains the fundamental key element in the workplace regardless of the working environments or external factors.

After the Panel Discussion, Ms. Cristina Vallejo, Project Manager, Great Place to Work® Greater China presented all the great well-being practices from different kinds of organizations and industries. There were many great ideas that showed and demonstrated that, in this new normal, it is possible to keep your employees engaged, have fun and look after them in many ways.

Following the well-being practices, Ms. Anna Yau, Business Analyst at Great Place to Work® Greater China shared some interesting findings related to Best Workplaces in Hong Kong, Taiwan and Greater China in 2020 comparing to 2021. Figures related to well-being experienced some declines related to "taking time off, balance of work-life and psychological & emotional health at work". However, other areas such as "pride, contribution to community and being yourself" at work saw positive movements in comparison to 2020. The figures representing the correlations of highs and lows in the areas of emotional and physical well-being at workplaces were also shared.

Despite the challenging year we have all experienced, this year 50 organizations participated in the survey studies, with 14 outstanding companies earning the Best Workplaces in Hong Kong™ 2021 recognition and leading the way in creating great workplaces even when facing the most uncertain time of year.

The Best Workplaces in Hong Kong™ 2021 List

(The list below is published in alphabetical order)

Cisco Systems (Hong Kong) Limited DHL eCommerce (Hong Kong) Limited DHL Express Hong Kong General Mills Hong Kong Limited LGT Bank (Hong Kong) Meijer Trading Ltd. Meltwater Hong Kong PageGroup SERVIER HONG KONG LIMITED Stryker Hong Kong Takeda Pharmaceuticals (Hong Kong) Limited Tata Communications Hong Kong Ltd Whirlpool Hong Kong Limited Wyeth (Hong Kong) Holding Company Limited

About the annual Best Workplaces in Hong Kong™ List

Since 2016, Great Place to Work® has identified the top organizations that create great workplaces in Hong Kong regardless of their business scale and industry through the publication of the Best Workplaces in Hong Kong™ List. The objective of publishing the list is to acknowledge organizations and Great Workplaces from diverse industries and sizes that deliver and establish a great culture and enhance the competitive edge in Hong Kong.

To be considered eligible for the Best Workplaces in Hong Kong™ List, companies must score at least 70% as the overall result of the Trust Index© employee survey and score 120 points in the Culture Audit© assessment.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures that provides executive advisory and culture consulting services to businesses, non-profits, and government agencies in more than 90 countries across five continents. Through proprietary assessment tools, benchmarks and certification programs, Great Place to Work® provides the expertise needed to create, sustain, and recognize outstanding workplace cultures. The Institute works with media throughout the world to select lists of Best Workplaces™. In Greater China, the Institute partners with Bloomberg Businessweek, Chinese and South China Morning Post (Classified Post) to publish the 'Best Workplaces™' list. In the US, the Institute works with Fortune Magazine to publish the '100 Best Companies to Work For®' list. For more information about Great Place to Work® please visit our official website http://www.greatplacetowork.com.hk/

*PRnewswire is the official news distribution partner for the Best Workplaces in Hong Kong™ 2021 Awards Ceremony.

Related Links :

http://www.greatplacetowork.com.hk/