Great Place to Work(R) Indonesia Honors Companies with a Great Workplace Culture

JAKARTA, Indonesia, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Great Place to Work®, the global authority on workplace culture will launch its inaugural list of Certified™ companies and the top 10 Best Workplaces™ in the Indonesia Best Workplaces Virtual Reveal on 29 June. The companies were shortlisted using rigorous analytics and confidential employee feedback. In curating what makes a Best Workplace™ in Indonesia, we have used the same bar as we do in curating the renowned Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For in the US and Fortune World's 25 Best Workplaces .



Cisco Indonesia berhasil menduduki peringkat pertama dalam Best Workplaces Indonesia tahun 2022

The Great Place to Work methodology is one based on building a high-trust workplace culture that can be a great workplace For All ™. The Best Workplaces badge – a globally recognized accolade – is awarded to Certified™ companies with a high-trust, high-performance workplace culture. This is evaluated through the Great Place to Work® Trust Index™ survey data which measures the three key relationships that drive an employee's experience in their workplace – relationships with management, colleagues, and their job. The Trust Index score represents the percentage of employees who consider their company to be a great workplace and is an indicator of their actual workplace experience.

"The Great Place to Work philosophy and methodology is one based on building a high-trust workplace culture that can be a great workplace for all. This means that companies should go beyond perks and the benefits when thinking of building a strong employer brand. It is about building quality relationships and employees having a consistently positive workplace experience," said Evelyn Kwek, Managing Director of Great Place to Work ASEAN and ANZ.

The insights from the Trust Index™ survey data and Culture Audit™ submissions indicated that companies in the Best Workplaces list stood out as a result of the following: they provided employees with the resource and support needed to grow professionally and to thrive at the workplace. They enabled management to regularly connect with employees, and they built trust between management and employees through their words and actions. An example of this is when these companies demonstrated Semangat – a strong spirit of energy, enthusiasm, and determination to overcome challenges brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic. This is seen through the leaders, managers and employees who showed personal and collective resilience by staying connected, supporting one another, and working together as a team, which enabled them to emerge stronger together in the post-pandemic new normal.

This year's award winners include PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk, PT Ericsson Indonesia, Diageo Indonesia (PT Langgeng Kreasi Jayaprima), SC Johnson Indonesia, DHL Global Forwarding Indonesia, Capella Ubud, PT Medtronic Indonesia, Livit International, with DHL Express (PT Birotika Semesta) taking second place and Cisco Indonesia taking first place.

"We are truly excited to be in the 2022 Indonesia Best Workplace list. It reflects our belief that our culture has become the strong foundation in anything that we do. The passion, professionalism, and how each of our employee can become the best version of themselves at work is simply what is powering us to continue delivering the best to our customers, partners, and communities," said Marina Kacaribu, Country Managing Director, Cisco Indonesia.

"The 2022 Indonesia Best Workplaces™ recognition by Great Place to Work® ASEAN & ANZ is one that proves how we, in Medtronic Indonesia, treat everyone in our team as an asset and with respect despite of their level and position. This award is for all of us! Thank you team," said Khairul Abdi, Indonesia Interim Country Leader, PT Medtronic Indonesia.

Based on the Indonesia Best Workplaces Insights research, Great Place To Work Indonesia will also be conducting a series of masterclasses with the list makers where the companies will share their best practices and insights as learning opportunities for other companies.

"We hope that companies can also pay more attention to the importance of a work environment in their companies, because these values and beliefs guide the employees and define their thinking and behavior patterns. We believe people are more productive, more energetic and have better ideas when they are surrounded by a good work environment," said Evelyn.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform, Emprising™, empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place to Work® Certification™ is a definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the most respected employee experience award in the world, and the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 97 countries apply to get Great Place to Work-Certified.

Methodology

To determine the 2022 Indonesia's Best Workplaces, Great Place to Work®️ analyzed confidential survey feedback representing about over 26000 employees across different industries in Indonesia. Employees responded to over 60 survey questions describing the extent to which their organization creates a Great Place to Work For All™️. 85% of the evaluation is based on what employees say about their experiences of trust and reaching their full human potential as part of their organization, no matter who they are or what they do. Great Place to Work®️ analyzes these experiences relative to each organization's size, workforce make up, and what's typical in their industry. The remaining 15% of the rank is based on an assessment of all employees' daily experiences of innovation, the company's values, and the effectiveness of their leaders, to ensure they're consistently experienced.

To be considered, companies had to meet the Great Place to Work-Certified standard. To ensure survey results truly represent all employees, Great Place to Work®️ requires that Trust Index©️ survey results are accurate to a 95% confidence level with a 5% margin of error or better. We review any anomalies in survey responses, news and financial performance to ensure there aren't any extraordinary reasons to believe we couldn't trust a company's survey results.

Indonesia Best Workplaces and Certified™companies 2022

#1 Cisco Indonesia #2 DHL Express Indonesia (PT Birotika Semesta) #3 Livit International #4 PT Medtronic Indonesia #5 Capella Ubud #6 DHL Global Forwarding Indonesia #7 SC Johnson Indonesia #8 Diageo Indonesia (PT Langgeng Kreasi Jayaprima) #9 PT Ericsson Indonesia #10 PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk

2022 Certified Companies (in alphabetical order)

3M Indonesia B. Braun Indonesia Baxter Indonesia Bayer Indonesia Dart Global Indonesia Dow Indonesia DHL Supply Chain Indonesia Galderma HP Indonesia IFF Indonesia Luminary Maersk Indonesia PT DKSH Indonesia PT Eka Mas Republik (MyRepublic Indonesia) PT Indo Kordsa Tbk PT Link Net Tbk Puma Rainforest Alliance Indonesia Schneider Electric Indonesia Teleperformance Indonesia URC Vidio