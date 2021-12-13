"Greater Bay Area Revealed" Theme Week to launch on Discovery Channel

GUANGZHOU, China, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Guangzhou-Discovery Channel and Guangdong Radio and Television have teamed up to launch the "Greater Bay Area Revealed" Theme Week on Discovery Network. Starting from December 13, 2021, a different documentary will be premiered each day that provides an in-depth showcase of the Greater Bay Area, consisting of Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macao. It will be aired in the Asia-Pacific region, with a selection of titles simultaneously aired on Discovery USA and Europe.

These seven documentaries curated for this exhibition include: Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge, Our Home, The Thirteen Hongs: Being Drawn into Guangzhou, A Bite of Guangdong, Xijiang River, Manufacturing Times: China Meets the World and Quadrant. Collectively, the films showcase the development and achievements of the Greater Bay Area region in the fields of scientific and technological innovation, economy, culture, food and living, while highlighting the Greater Bay Area's past and present.

Each documentary provides a deep dive into a different aspect of the Greater Bay Area, which includes: examining the ecological civilization of the beautiful Xijiang River; Guangdong people's challenges in building a sustainable development for future generations; exploring the rich culinary culture of Guangdong; a look into the lives of teenage baseball players; the construction of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge; and the rise of Dongguan's manufacturing sector.

With the gradual implementation of the blueprint for the Greater Bay Area, the region has received extensive international attention in recent years. This exhibition provides a spotlight in understanding the Greater Bay Area's strategic significance in the region.

Mr. Qiu Huang, senior global vice president of Discovery Media Group, said: "Discovery has always been committed to delivering high-quality content that satisfies people's curiosity, and the rapid development of China has always been a matter of great interest to international audiences. While we insist on telling Chinese stories from an international perspective, we also hope to objectively convey these stories to more corners of the world through our extensive international distribution network. The 'Greater Bay Area Revealed' Theme Week is of great significance to us, not only because of the strategic importance of the region, but more importantly, the series of documentaries thoroughly reveals the planning and development of the Greater Bay Area and how it has impacted the lives of more than 60 million people living in the region. I believe this will be a window for people all over the world to understand Greater Bay Area. "