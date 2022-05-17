Greater Demand for Recruiting Services in Local Energy Industry of Permian Basin

—

Midland, TX – Energy People Group offers turn-key recruiting services, in-demand human resource and staffing assistance needed by local energy companies, small businesses and non-profit organizations in the Permian Basin of West Texas. With the surge in oil and gas prices, many companies in the Permian Basin are under pressure to correctly bring on 1099 contractors to satisfy the gap left by retiring employees and fill new positions rapidly enough to sustain operations. The Energy People Group supports local companies by simplifying and speeding up the onboarding process. They played an active role in retaining staff and backfilling job openings throughout the pandemic and beyond.

Energy People Group takes the pressure off their partners in the local energy sector by managing the complete recruitment process, ensuring that these companies have the necessary essential staff to maintain operations. Additionally, they also deliver Manager Training to deal with worker engagement, maintaining stability between strategic business goals, employee retention, and job satisfaction.

Energy People Group is dedicated to doing much more.

According to Melissa Hooper, the Energy People Group’s co-owner, “When companies invest in their people, their people invest in them with improved performance and staying put. People who feel valued, supported, and heard don’t leave organizations. Period. This is why training front-line people managers is so critical. With increasing labor shortages and rising inflation putting upward pressure on pay, companies can no longer afford to put other business priorities over retention. It is the number one concern heard from business owners in the Permian Basin.”

Melissa continues, “If you are a CEO, CFO, or COO of a company in the region, this is especially important for you to hear. With an increase in reliance on technology in the oilfield, human resources tend to be seen as more of an administrative back-office function and not part of a company’s core strategy. This is evidenced by high turnover and the high cost of rehiring and training replacements. In this environment, people operations are the most critical function for your business.”

Theresa Rodriguez, co-owner of Energy People Group, also added, “How do you retain your top talent?” They do this through training, evaluation, and regular communication with their employees. Businesses must clearly communicate and define their employee expectations to help benchmark them for growth. This is critical for retaining top performers. Furthermore, something as simple as defining a clear company mission statement can be extremely beneficial in properly aligning the employee’s relationship with the company. Defining your company’s identity helps to set the tone and allows employees to understand where they fit in. Owners, CEOs, and managers should understand the importance of employee engagement, and that employees must feel as if they can identify with the company.”

Having been hard at work keeping local energy companies in the Permian Basin of West Texas adequately staffed, Energy People Group celebrated its one-year anniversary with an official ribbon cutting on March 17th, 2022. They are located at 500 W Wall Str, Suite 150, Midland, Texas 79701 US and can be reached via phone at (432) 360-0777. Visit their website for more information.

