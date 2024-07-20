Greater Globe Achieves Milestone of 70,000 Solar Panels Installed, Triples Share Value and Fuels Community Transformation

The success of Greater Globe's solar panel initiative not only signifies a major leap forward in renewable energy infrastructure but also underscores its role as a catalyst for positive change.

Greater Globe, the visionary solar panel installation company, has achieved a remarkable milestone by installing 70,000 solar panels out of their ambitious 200,000-panel target. Since its inception in September 2023, this groundbreaking project has not only surpassed expectations but has also seen its share price skyrocket, more than tripling in value.





This initiative isn't just about harnessing solar power; it's about transforming communities. By creating jobs and dedicating five percent of profits to support local homeless shelters, schools, and libraries, Greater Globe is not only advancing sustainability but also making a tangible difference where it matters most.

The land for these expansive installations was secured through a strategic partnership with Capital Management Partners, a leading UK land and real estate company. This collaboration has provided the crucial foundation needed to propel Greater Globe's mission forward.

David Edwards, CIO of Capital Management Partners, expressed his enthusiasm for the project's progress and its potential impact. "We are incredibly proud of what Greater Globe have achieved so far," Edwards commented. "The momentum is building, and we're excited about the future as interest from major corporations continues to grow."

Indeed, this project has attracted significant attention from large corporate entities looking to get involved in sustainable ventures. With a rapidly expanding portfolio of solar installations and a clear commitment to environmental and social responsibility, Greater Globe presents a compelling opportunity for those seeking to align their portfolios with the future of renewable energy.

The success of Greater Globe's solar panel initiative not only signifies a major leap forward in renewable energy infrastructure but also underscores its role as a catalyst for positive change. As the company advances towards its goal of 200,000 solar panels, the potential for returns and impact amplifies exponentially.

Those poised to join Greater Globe on this journey can expect not only financial rewards but also the satisfaction of contributing to a greener, more sustainable world. With every solar panel installed, Greater Globe reaffirms its leadership in driving innovation and environmental stewardship.

With strong interest and a clear path towards expansion, Greater Globe is well-positioned to capitalise on the growing demand for sustainable solutions—where profitability meets purpose. This is only the beginning.

