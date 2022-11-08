Greatness Wins includes Wayne Gretzky Sportwear for Golfers

The recently launched Greatness Wins, includes a collection of high quality, high-performance sportwear for golfers like Wayne Gretzky

When you think about greatness in hockey, the first name that comes to mind is Wayne Gretzky. He did become known as The Great One during his legendary career, after all, and Gretzky’s incredible talent led to an incredible run of championship success.



Wayne Gretzky’s passion for greatness didn’t stop when he retired from hockey, however. Gretzky became a successful businessman with an equally strong passion for golf and golf apparel, which made him a natural fit to pair up with baseball legend Derek Jeter when the two superstars decided to start Greatness Wins he took charge of the company’s golf clothing line.



Gretzky is now determined to bring greatness to the world of golf apparel, and at an affordable price. Based on the initial offerings in Wayne Gretzky Sportswear, he’s succeeded admirably, and these products are great news for golfers who want to look great while executing shots out on the links.

Performance, Quality, and Comfort

Greatness in golf apparel starts with a unique combination of performance, quality, and comfort, and the fabrics and materials form the foundation. Gretzky’s golf sportswear has been rigorously tested for toughness and resistance to both abrasion and shrinkage, and they provide a consistently perfect fit as well.

“This apparel is perfect for spending the day outside on the links,” Gretzky said when asked to explain his approach. “It’s designed to help you move well and stay comfortable regardless of the weather conditions.

“The last thing you want to be thinking about in the middle of a round of golf is your clothes,” he added. “So we made sure this apparel had a classic look while being lightweight and capable of moving with you.”

The comfortable fit these clothes provide is based in part on his longstanding partnership with Chris Riccobono, the founder of UNTUCKit, who says that the Great One’s unique moniker imparted the inspiration for the Greatness Wins brand.

Bringing Greatness to Golf Apparel

The initial golf offerings featured in Wayne Gretzky Sportswear include Polos, Clubhouse Pants, and Clubhouse Shorts, and Gretzky has additional plans to expand his golf offerings considerably in the very near future.



The Clubhouse Pants are a perfect example of the Gretzky approach to providing comfort and performance. They’re made from a lightweight, wrinkle-free fabric with provides a two-way stretch as well as a classic design and fit.



They’re also water-repellent with a superior moisture-wicking capability, and they’re designed to support a full range of motion so you can make shots and be sure that your clothing will provide a perfect combination of comfort and mobility.



You’ll also look great when you wear them. The Clubhouse Pants feature quarter-top front pockets, a hidden pocket that’s perfect for storing keys or golf tees, along with double-welt pockets in the back.

They all sport an embroidered version of the Greatness Wins logo, which means you’ll be wearing golf apparel designed and supported by a legendary superstar who believes in these products enough to put his name on them.



Materials

The materials used to make this golf apparel also reflect a dedication to quality and excellence. High-quality materials were used throughout, and this sportswear is designed to be both ecologically sound and sustainable.

Over 97 percent of the base materials used to produce this apparel are certified by either Bluesign or Oeko Tex, which means they don’t have the harsh chemicals and dyes that can lead to discomfort in other sportswear.



Pricing

While golf apparel can be a bit on the pricey side, Wayne Gretzky Sportswear is affordable and then some. Pricing for Greatness Wins gear ranges from $18-118, so when you shop for golf gear on the GW site you won’t be paying the high prices that are traditionally associated with high-end apparel.

Sizes start at small and extend up to 3XL, so you’ll get a great fit across the board. And whichever items you choose, you’ll be getting premiere apparel from a sports superstar who believes in the product enough to put his name on it.



About Us: About Us The mission of Greatness Wins is to produce athletic sportswear that emphasizes quality and durability while meeting the needs of all athletes—professional, amateur, or casual, regardless of their shape, size, chosen sports, and activities. Hockey superstar Wayne Gretzky is one of the founders of Greatness Wins, along with Hall of Fame baseball superstar Derek Jeter, UNTUCKit founder Chris Riccobono, and Misty Copeland, the Principal Dancer of the American Ballet Theatre, who will be introducing her own line of athletic apparel for women next year.

