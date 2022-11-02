Greatness Wins: New Derek Jeter Clothing Line with Sustainable Athletic Apparel

The recently launched Greatness Wins is an athletic brand with a focus on sustainability, high-performance, and high quality athletic apparel for every athlete.

Few athletes have understood greatness like Derek Jeter. Everything about his approach to baseball reflected that understanding right down to the last detail, and the Hall of Fame shortstop has taken a very similar approach to his new sports apparel line, with the first set of products now featured on GreatnessWins.com.

The products being released by Derek Jeter Clothing reflect an unparalleled dedication to quality, craftsmanship, and performance. That dedication is evident throughout the product line, whether the offerings are polos, t-shirts, tanks, training shorts, or joggers.

Jeter was also known to turn up on the pages of GQ during his playing days, and his stylish, elegant approach to fashion is a huge part of his sports apparel, too.

“Over my long career, I trained for countless hours to be prepared for game day,” Jeter explained. “I recognize how vital it is to find apparel that works just as hard, has a consistent fit, that’s made from premium fabrics, and makes you proud to wear it.

“I’m proud of what we’ve achieved with our initial launch of Greatness Wins, and I think you’ll love it,” he added. ”

Performance

Making great athletic apparel starts with the ability to perform, and Jeter has fashioned and designed his sportswear so that it won’t rip, tear, pill, or lose its shape, regardless of how tough your workouts are or how many times it gets washed.

Take the Core Tech Tee, for instance. It’s double-brushed by hand to give it an ultra-soft feel, and the Core Tech Tee is also designed to provide low drag and zero resistance. That means it will feel like a second skin that becomes a part of you as you go through your workouts.

Style, Versatility, and Comfort

You'll also look great in this apparel regardless of your chosen sport or workout routine. The T-shirts, polos, tanks, long sleeves, and loose and athletic shorts all come in a wide range of colors, and they all sport the Greatness Wins logo.

The quarter-zip pullovers and tie-string joggers are ideal for cold weather activities, and the crewneck socks options can be paired with your favorite sneakers and other color options.

Comfort is part of the package, too. DJC sportswear was designed with the help of Chris Riccobono, founder of the UNUCKit brand of casual shirts.

Riccobono became part of Jeter’s team when he was having trouble finding great athletic wear that provided excellent fit and comfort, two areas in which he’s been very successful.

Ballet dancer Misty Copeland of the American Ballet Theatre is also an important part of the team. Copeland is a unique movement expert in her own right, and her design contributions were part of Jeter’s initial offerings, not to mention her own Greatness Wins sports apparel line that will be introduced next year.

Materials

However, high performance isn’t the only thing Derek Jeter brings to the table. His sports apparel line is also designed to be both ecologically sound and sustainable.

Over 97 percent of the base materials used to produce this apparel is certified by either Bluesign or Oeko Tex, which means they don’t have the harsh chemicals and dyes in other sportswear that can harm your skin and cause rashes.

Pricing

Derek Jeter is obviously able to afford the best when highest-quality workout gear, but he’s also a firm believer that his own personal line should be as accessible as possible to his many fans and admirers.

That means you’ll see sizes starting at small and going up to 3XL, with prices that start at just $15. And whichever items you choose, you’ll be getting premiere apparel from a sports superstar who believes in the product and puts his name on it.

The mission of Greatness Wins is to produce athletic sportswear that emphasizes quality and durability while meeting the needs of all athletes—professional, amateur, or casual, regardless of their shape, size, chosen sports, and activities. The clothing lines from Greatness Wins were pioneered by Hall of Fame baseball player Derek Jeter, Hockey Hall of Famer Wayne Gretzky, UNTUCKit founder Chris Riccobono, and Misty Copeland, the Principal Dancer of the American Ballet Theatre.

