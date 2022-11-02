Greatness Wins the new Derek Jeter Sportswear Line

Greatness Wins, the newest name in sportswear is cofounded by Derek Jeter, Wayne Gretzky, and Misty Copeland offers high-performance sustainable athelticwear.

—

Derek Jeter knows greatness. He embodied it on the playing field, and he showed it off the field, as well. His dedication to greatness made him a Hall of Fame shortstop, and his flair for style and elegance put him on the cover of GQ magazine on more than one occasion.

Now Jeter has turned his knowledge of greatness to sportswear, and the results are just as impressive. His new clothing line, Derek Jeter Sportswear, is part of a sports apparel launch at GreatnessWins.com, and his products are great news for athletes of all sizes and stripes who want to look great while working out.

The product line includes polos, t-shirts, tanks, training shorts, and joggers. And they all display Jeter’s unwavering dedication to quality, craftsmanship, and performance.



“Over my long career, I trained for countless hours to be prepared for game day,” Jeter explained. “I recognize how vital it is to find apparel that works just as hard, has a consistent fit, that’s made from premium fabrics, and makes you proud to wear it.



“I’m proud of what we’ve achieved with our initial launch of Greatness Wins, and I think you’ll love it,” he added.

Performance

Making great athletic apparel starts with the ability to perform during tough workouts. Jeter has fashioned and designed his products so that they won’t rip, tear, or lose their shape, regardless of how hard your workouts are or how many times you wash this apparel.

Take the Core Tech Tee, for instance. It’s double-brushed by hand to give it an ultra-soft feel, and it’s also cut and designed to provide low drag and zero resistance. It fits like a second skin, so much so that suddenly the movements that felt ungainly in other sportswear become natural and effortless by comparison.

Style, Versatility, and Comfort

Regardless of your chosen sport or your workout routine, you’ll look great in Derek Jeter Sportswear, too. The T-shirts, tanks, polo tanks, long sleeves, loose and athletic shorts all come in a wide range of colors, and they all sport the Greatness Wins logo.

The quarter-zip pullovers and tie-string joggers are ideal for cold weather activities, and the crewneck socks options can be paired with your favorite sneakers and other color options.

Comfort is part of the package, too. DJC sportswear was designed with the help of Chris Riccobono, founder of the popular UNUCKit brand of casual shirts.

Riccobono became part of Jeter’s team when he was having trouble finding athletic wear that provided excellent fit and comfort, two areas in which he’s been very successful.

Ballet dancer Misty Copeland of the American Ballet Theatre is an important part of the team as well. Copeland is a unique movement expert in her own right, and her design contributions are part of Jeter’s initial offerings. She’ll also be offering her own sportswear brand for women in yet another Greatness Wins launch next year.

Materials

Performance isn’t the only thing that makes for great sportswear, however. The materials used to create Derek Jeter Sportswear are top quality, and Jeter’s products are designed to be both ecologically sound and sustainable.

Over 97 percent of the base materials used to produce this apparel are certified by either Bluesign or Oeko Tex, which means they don’t have the harsh chemicals and dyes in other sportswear that can cause skin rashes and hinder performance.

Pricing

Derek Jeter can afford the best when it comes to premiere workout gear, but he’s also a firm believer that his personal product line should be accessible to anyone who wants to look good while working out.

That means you’ll see sizes starting at small and going up to 3XL, with prices that start at just $15. And whichever items you choose, you’ll be getting premiere apparel from a sports superstar who believes in these products enough to put his name on them.



About Us: About Us The mission of Greatness Wins is to produce athletic sportswear that emphasizes quality, and durability while meeting the needs of all athletes—professional, amateur, or casual, regardless of their size, shape, chosen sports, and activities. The clothing lines from Greatness Wins were pioneered by Hall of Fame baseball player Derek Jeter, Hockey Hall of Famer Wayne Gretzky, UNTUCKit founder Chris Riccobono, and Misty Copeland, the Principal Dancer of the American Ballet Theatre.

