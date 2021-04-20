Gree Announces High Efficiency Smart Home Appliances On Amazon US

ZHUHAI, China, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gree Electric Appliances, INC., a world leader for air conditioners and home appliances, launched a series of home appliances on Amazon US. The initial innovative offerings include window air conditioners, dehumidifiers Chalet, and portable air conditioners Shiny. Delivering a convenient and comfortable home experience to US consumers, the new portfolio offers a wider range of efficiency levels and functions to suit most every size room and user need with Gree's most cutting-edge technology.

The newly launched window air conditioner incorporates functions of cooler, dehumidifier, and fan. By utilizing the most advanced compressors and the new R32 refrigerant, Gree window air conditioner can quickly cool down your space while keeping zero harm to the environment. It is available in 8,000 BTU and 10,000 BTU options for rooms from 350 sq.ft. to 450 sq.ft., with three modes of Auto, Energy Saving, and Sleep, as well as 3 speeds and a 24-hour timer, to accommodate diverse consumer demands and room sizes. When operating as a dehumidifier, it can remove up to 73 pints of moisture per day. And it can also be used in the fan-only mode when you need some fresh air. It is a perfect fit for those who need an all-purpose air conditioner for various scenarios.

The all-new Gree window air conditioner also comes with a unique "I FEEL" smart temperature control design, enabling it to sense and adjust the indoor temperature more accurately. If the controller receives an I FEEL command, it will work to the ambient temperature value sent per 10 minutes once by the remote controller.

With a LED display and remote control, it can monitor and adjust intuitively the temperature and settings from anywhere in the room. It also has an automatic cleaning prompt and a high-density filter to keep the air clean and hygienic. In addition, the compact design of Gree window air conditioner enables consumers to install and operate it easily.

In addition to the window air conditioner, Gree also announces the portable air conditioner Shiny is available on Amazon.



Gree Dehumidifier "Chalet"

The company also introduced a new portable dehumidifier " Chalet " that provides three types of customized modes that remove up to 21/35/50 pints of water every 24 hours for consumers. Notably, a 50 pint Chalet with a pump can drain water to a height of 5M.

Chalet will stop running if the water bucket fills up, helping save time and use the automatic drainage function by hooking up a 3/4-inch dehumidifier drain hose to your dehumidifier. Furthermore, Chalet features a new design of wind turbine blades. The peak sound level is 46 decibels (when using high speed), quieter than a private suburban street or a normal conversation at home.

Having gained the Energy-Star, chalet can quickly remove moisture from the air without running up your utility bill. It is good for environmental protection and costs 30% less to operate than non-Energy Star appliances.



Gree Dehumidifier

With a global vision, Gree products are sold widely to more than 160 countries and regions. Since 2005, Gree has topped No.1 in production and sales volume of residential air conditioners for 14 consecutive years, contributing $29.02 billion in sales revenue. Expanding the company's business in the US online channel is a part of Gree's strategy to strengthen local customers' experience.

Gree offers the Window Air Conditioner , the Dehumidifier Chalet and the Portable Air

Conditioner Shiny now on Amazon.com. Additionally Gree is offering a 10% off discount on Window Air Conditioner and Dehumidifier using the code "GREEUS10", valid from April 19th to April 25th to celebrate the launch.

About Gree:

Gree is a well-established home appliances brand. Founded in 1991, Gree was only a company that assembled residential air conditioners. Now it has grown into a diversified global technological industrial group by expanding its business to air conditioners, home appliances, high-end equipment and communication equipment under three brand names: GREE, KINGHOME and TOSOT. Believing its business philosophy of passion, innovation and realization, Gree strives to build a centenary air conditioning enterprise and create a better life for humankind. For more information visit http://global.gree.com/ .

