GREECHO has Launched GREECHO GREEGRILL for Indoor Grill

If you don't have access to an outdoor grill, or maybe it's just too cold to go outside. The indoor smoke-free grill GREEGRILL takes this situation into account with its exclusive range hood technology to achieve a smoke-free effect.

Recently, GREECHO launched the 1500W smoke-free grill GREECHO GREEGRILL to the global market, creating a time-saving, space-saving, safe, and pollution-free grill.

Performance: Smoke-Free Cooking

Anyone who lives in an apartment or condo knows that grills are considered a fire hazard on the no-go list for patio spaces. GREECHO GREEGRILL is designed specifically for indoor environments. It is equipped with a silent fan and a drip tray to reduce smoke. It does not produce an open flame and has a unique fan effect that absorbs away harmful gas and smells delicious grilled food.

GREECHO 1500W innovative smoke-free grill with advanced turbocharger technology is ahead of other grills that offer integrated smoke and grease inhalation. It allows you to save space without opening range hood. Also, the GREEGRILL is designed to use 365 days a year which is an easily cook smokeless health BBQ grill with family.

The drip tray is another highlight of the GREECHO GREEGRILL. The internal water tray picks up all the grease and can also add wine or herbs to add a unique taste. Compared with other grills, it has a significant advantage, so no need to spend too much time cleaning up after the grill. Once have finished grilling and the whole device has cooled down, all need to do is to empty the drip tray and put it directly into the dishwasher.

Design: Griddle Plates & Removable Grill

GREECHO GREEGRILL comes with two grill replacements, Griddle Plates & Removable Grill. Get ready to serve different foods with washable non-stick ceramic coated grills. The texture of the removable grill filters out excess grease uses less oil than usual to promote lower-fat cooking. Substitute another griddle plate with bacon, eggs and toast to make a sandwich for breakfast, and burgers or steaks for dinner. GREEGRILL with a larger capacity is able to grill up to 6 burgers or 4 regular steaks at the same time. This is absolutely for carnival party indispensable choice.

With "Technological Fashion, Fun and Enjoyment" as the core positioning, GREECHO creates an elegant and ultimate life experience and seeks the temperature of "Home" together.

