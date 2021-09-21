Greek-American Business Expo, Hermes Expo, Is Back in New Jersey

The 30th Hermes Expo will take place in person on Wednesday, October 20, at the Grand Marquis in Old Bridge, New Jersey.

—

This October, the Hermes Expo will focus on the hospitality industry, an industry that was largely impacted by the pandemic. SBA will be participating at the Hermes Expo this year with a booth and a seminar in order to help educate business owners on any opportunities available to them.

The expo will open its doors with a grand opening ceremony at 2 pm. Their schedule will include the following opportunities: Explore Hermes Expo’s Diverse Exhibit Showcase, the opportunity to connect with sponsors and exhibitors, discover new products and services, “Learn From” educational seminars, “Taste of Hellas” Greek Wine Tasting, Awards Dinner & Entertainment.

This year the Hermes Expo Business Advisory Committee has selected the following individuals that have excelled themselves in their field and their community service efforts to honor: Paul Kalamaras, the SEVP of Investors Bank; Phil Christopher, President, PSEKA & President, American Network Solutions; Eleftheria Oikouta, a Greek language educator; Bill Kolovos, the founder of Kolovos Enterprises; Dr. Zisis Chroneos, the AHEPA Cooley’s Anemia Foundation Researcher; Pan Gregorian John Kallas and Antonis Papamarkos; as well as #Powerjournalist Markos Papadatos (2021 “Journalist of the Year”)

It will be followed by dinner and entertainment. Pre-registration will be required in order to comply with COVID-19 safety protocols, as a result, there will be no tickets sold at the door.

To learn more about the Hermes Expo, check out its official website: https://hermesexpo.com/

Release ID: 89046295