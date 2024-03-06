Greek Company Brings Wild Olive Oil, Famed for Longevity Its Longevity Benefits, in the USA

Introducing Zoefull, the leader in medical-grade olive oil.

Inspired by the remarkable longevity of the founder's great-grandparents, who lived well into their 100s, they created Zoefull. This Greek wellness company takes pride in bringing the world the best-for-longevity Mediterranean ingredients. Their hero? A Greek medical-grade high phenolic wild olive oil. Zoefull is the highest quality olive oil in the market, harvested from wild olive trees in Sparta, Greece and now brought directly to the USA.

Rooted in the rich tradition of longevity associated with Wild Olive Oil, Zoefull's revelation transcends the familiarity of conventional olive oil brands. Authentically Wild and Greek, this medicinal olive oil promises a transformative experience, introducing a unique dimension to the market.

The Wild Difference: The Olive Oil for Health, Not Cooking.

Zoefull's Wild Olive Oil promises an extraordinary departure from the ordinary. Derived from uncultivated olive trees in the harsh mountainous region of Lakonia, this supercharged medicinal olive oil stands out for its authenticity and potency. Unlike common cooking olive oils, Zoefull's Wild Olive Oil is a limited-edition product made from hyper-resilient ancient trees, offering a unique blend of taste and health benefits.

"There are two types of olive oils: one for cooking and olive oil for health. Most consumers and olive oil fans know about cooking olive oils. There are a lot of premium cooking olive oils, but not many know about drinking olive oil daily for longevity. There is nothing like true medical olive oil in terms of health benefits," emphasizes a representative of Zoefull. "We are talking about a super rare and limited supply of Greek wild olive oil with an ultra-high polyphenol content, now available in the USA," they add, underscoring the exclusivity and exceptional health advantages of Zoefull's wild olive oil.

Polyphenols: The Longevity Compounds of Olive Oil.

Besides the wild element, what makes Zoefull's Wild Olive Oil special is the high concentration of polyphenols their olive oil naturally contains. Polyphenols are natural compounds found in plant-based foods, including olive oils. These compounds act as robust antioxidants, protecting against oxidative stress and providing anti-aging effects. Wild olive trees, thriving in challenging environments, produce olives with higher polyphenols, making Zoefull's Wild Olive Oil a superior choice for health enthusiasts.

The polyphenol content emerges as a critical determinant in the quest for the ideal oil to support longevity. Recognizing this significance, the European Food Safety Authority permits a 'medical grade' claim for olive oil with a minimum of 250mg/kg of polyphenols. However, experts advocate for a higher threshold of 500 mg/kg to unlock optimal health benefits. Zoefull proudly presents its Wild Olive Oil, showcasing an extraordinary polyphenol concentration of 1865mg/kg, a certification granted by the esteemed National Kapodistrian University of Athens. This remarkable abundance of polyphenols in wild olive oil establishes it as an unparalleled choice for individuals aspiring to embrace the ultimate oil for promoting longevity and overall well-being.

What Are the Benefits of Zoefull’s Wild Olive Oil?

Olive oil has been thoroughly researched and shown to provide many health benefits. So, it's true that olive oil aids in promoting longevity. However, the exceptionally high polyphenol levels in Zoefull's wild olive oil make it a remedy that people use for various conditions and preventive measures. Here's what it is commonly utilized for:

Longevity & Anti-aging: Enriched with high levels of antioxidants, it combats oxidative stress, slowing aging and promoting longevity.

Heart Diseases: Its bioactive compounds support heart health, reducing the risk of heart diseases by maintaining healthy blood pressure and cholesterol levels.

Cognitive Longevity: The olive oil's polyphenols may protect nerve cells against damage and inflammation, supporting brain health and cognitive function.

Blood Sugar Control & Diabetes: Regular consumption can help stabilize blood sugar levels, offering a natural approach to managing and preventing diabetes.

Cancer Prevention: With its rich antioxidant profile, it may play a role in reducing the risk of certain types of cancer by neutralizing harmful free radicals.

Stomach Infections: Its antimicrobial properties are effective against common pathogens like E. coli and H. pylori, which are often responsible for stomach infections.

Ulcers and Gastritis: The anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial effects of the oil can contribute to the healing of ulcers and the reduction of gastritis symptoms.

Constipation: Acting as a natural laxative, it facilitates digestion and promotes regular bowel movements, alleviating constipation.

Verified Customer Testimonials:

"This product is top-notch quality; it truly is. I've noticed a significant improvement in my digestion since using it. Just proves that uncultivated trees and no human intervention with chemicals make a difference," affirms William Z.

"My friends recommended this oil to me, and I have to say, they were right. It's like the wild olive trees are inviting you to enjoy the most potent amount of polyphenols - you can taste the quality," reviews Charlotte.

Zoefull's Greek Wild Olive Oil is the epitome of excellence in medicinal olive oils. With a legacy inspired by centenarian ancestors and sourced from resilient wild olive trees, Zoefull sets a new standard in high phenolic content. The unmatched 1865mg/kg of polyphenols, certified by the National Kapodistrian University of Athens, positions Zoefull Wild Olive Oil as a beacon of unparalleled health benefits. Zoefull invites individuals to embrace a daily ritual that transcends nutrition – a commitment to well-being, vitality, and the promise of a healthier, longer life.

How to use: Individuals can consume Zoefull Wild Olive Oil as part of their daily health routine. Take at least 10ml (1 spoonful) daily for the best results.

For additional details or to purchase the leading wild olive oil with numerous benefits, please visit their website or follow them on Instagram.

