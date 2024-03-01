Green Card Fund Opens Indian Office in Surat

Green Card Fund has opened an office in India. Located in Surat, Gujarat, the office will allow the company to provide better service to its growing Indian Clientele. Green Card Fund is an established company in the EB-5 investment migration industry.

[Phoenix, Arizona – February 29, 2024] - Green Card Fund (“GCF”), a leader in the EB-5 investment migration industry, is thrilled to announce that it has opened an office in India. The office, which is located in Surat, Gujarat, will allow GCF to better serve its growing Indian clientele.

GCF has enabled more than 290 families from around the world, including India, to immigrate to the United States through hospitality-oriented EB-5 investments. The company also has a 100% project approval with United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS). These projects have created more than 4,300 US jobs.

Girish Patel, Co-Founder and Principal at Green Card Fund, expressed his excitement, stating that the office in Surat was the logical next step for GCF.

"We had a tremendous response in 2023 during our numerous visits to India. We knew that we needed a full-time local presence to deliver on clients’ needs,” Patel said. “With the office, we can now provide our clients with the highest level of in-person service via a first-class space while also hosting meetings with our various investors, vendors, and representatives, all located throughout India. We are eager to introduce our high-quality US investments to the Indian market – both EB-5 and more traditional options. Our proven expertise in both EB5 immigration and hospitality perfectly aligns to the needs of Indian investors.”

The office, which is located at Suite 903, Solaris Bay, Piplod Road, is part of a brand-new office building. The suite features state-of-the-art technical amenities as well as a spacious conference room.

Dhruvin Donda, Green Card Fund’s Managing Director of India, says he recognizes the value of a US firm having an established local presence. “India is a place where building trust requires commitment and forming life-long relationships, “Donda said. “This beautiful office in the heart of our hometown of Surat proves our commitment to our investors. I’m so excited to connect with anyone from India who is seeking opportunities in the United States for Immigration through EB-5 and non-immigration opportunities such as our hotel investments.”

“It is a first-class space that will give us the ability to connect with our clients at a more meaningful level,” said Kyle Walker, GCF Co-Founder and CEO. “We are excited to moving forward with operations in India as we continue to build long-lasting relationships.”



About the company: Green Card Fund, a subsidiary of NewGen Worldwide, is a distinguished leader in the EB-5 investment migration industry. With a commitment to investor confidence and stability, Green Card Fund offers hospitality-oriented investment opportunities that lead to U.S. permanent residency while driving economic growth and transformation in American communities. Established in 2009, GCF has supported hundreds of families in securing their permanent green cards and migrating to the United States.

Contact Info:

Name: Adrian Pomery

Email: Send Email

Organization: Green Card Fund LLC

Address: 1747 E. Morten Ave., Suite 202, Phoenix, AZ 85020

Phone: (951) 378-4706

Website: http://www.greencardfund.com



