GREEN CARD FUND RECEIVES $15 MILLION EB-5 LOAN REPAYMENT

Green Card Fund has been repaid in full for its EB-5 loan for its Hacienda at the River project. The loan is comprised of investments made by 30 EB-5 investors. The senior living facility is located in Tucson, Arizona and opened in 2017.

—

Green Card Fund (“GCF”), a leader in the EB-5 investment migration industry, is thrilled to announce that it has been repaid in full by the borrower for its Hacienda at the River senior living project. The loan, comprised of investments from 30 EB-5 investors, supported the development and operations of an award-winning senior living community in Tucson, Arizona. This achievement demonstrates GCF's continued commitment to delivering exceptional projects and facilitating a reliable path to permanent U.S. residency and capital repayment for EB-5 investors.

The project was developed by renowned senior care provider Westmark Retirement Communities in collaboration with the University of Arizona. Located in the Catalina Foothills, the facility opened in 2017 and has quickly become a fixture in the Tucson community while being credited with creating more than 400 jobs. Hacienda at the River, which offers independent living, assisted living, and memory care feels more like a boutique hotel than a sterile nursing home and was named one of the top senior living communities for 2023-2024 by U.S. News and World Reports.

Kyle Walker, Co-Founder and CEO of Green Card Fund, expressed his excitement, stating, "It is a great day for the 30 investors that selected Hacienda at the River for their EB-5 investment. The project has not only provided a path to a U.S. green card, but the investors will receive the full return of their capital contribution. We take our responsibility to our investors seriously and will continue to work tirelessly to provide the best results.”

Green Card Fund, the first EB-5 Regional Center in Arizona, has a 100% project approval in its more than 15 years of operation. Green Card Fund’s EB-5 projects are credited with creating more than 4,300 jobs. Part of its success is due to its rigorous project selection criteria and working with proven developers.

“We were extremely confident about this project from the start,” Green Card Fund Co-Founder and Principal Girish Patel said. “Watermark Retirement Communities has a tremendous track record as a leader in the senior care industry and had a clear vision for this project. The project sponsor was deeply committed to this project and ensured successful outcomes with their tireless effort.”

About the company: Green Card Fund, a subsidiary of NewGen Worldwide, is a leader in the EB-5 investment migration industry. With a commitment to investor safety and stability, Green Card Fund offers investment opportunities that lead to U.S. permanent residency while driving economic growth and transformation in American communities. Established in 2009, GCF has supported hundreds of families in securing their permanent green cards and migrating to the United States.

Contact Info:

Name: Adrian Pomery

Email: Send Email

Organization: Green Card Fund LLC

Address: 1747 E Morten Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85020

Phone: 1 (951) 378-4706

Website: http://www.greencardfund.com



Release ID: 89126454

Should there be any problems, inaccuracies, or doubts arising from the content provided in this press release that require attention or if a press release needs to be taken down, we urge you to notify us immediately by contacting error@releasecontact.com. Our efficient team will promptly address your concerns within 8 hours, taking necessary steps to rectify identified issues or assist with the removal process. Providing accurate and dependable information is central to our commitment.