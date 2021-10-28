The Green Council Launched the first Recycled Content Certification

Final Preparation for future waste levy and raising recycling awareness

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 28 October 2021 - While there are increased concerns about the potential environmental problems brought by designated garbage bags subsequent to the passage of the waste charging bill by the Legislative Council, the usage of recycled materials in plastic bags could ease its impact on the environment, support local recycling businesses and build a circular economy.

There are a large number of products and packaging on the market claiming to contain recycled materials, yet, procurement officers and consumers are unable to distinguish the authenticity among the products without verification. A survey by the Consumer Council revealed that over 30 per cent of respondents thought the information provided by the green products on market is not comprehensive and hence suggested manufacturers obtain ecolabels through a third-party certification to ensure accuracy of environmental information.

In view of the above, the Green Council ("GC"), which is a local, non-profit, charitable environmental stewardship organisation and certification body of Hong Kong, announced today the launch of the "Hong Kong Green Label Scheme - Recycled Content Certification", an ISO 14021 Type II ecolabel. With this label as a "mark" for recognition, procurement officers and the public could immediately identify products truly containing recycled materials.

This certification applies to products with recycled content, such as plastic bags, tableware, containers, textiles and papers, etc. Through a set of rigorous, standardised and quantified certification procedures, as well as all-round surveillance on the manufacturing process of recycled products, GC could effectively differentiate recycled products and general original products. Certified products are allowed to use ecolabel showing the contained recycled content, improving product reputation and enhancing competitiveness for entering recycling markets, at the same time helping procurement officers and consumers to make more environmentally friendly choices.

GC has implemented the Hong Kong Green Label Scheme since 2000, and is the only ISO 14024 Type I ecolabel in Hong Kong. So far the Type I label covers 62 products, in order to cater for products without product criteria, overseas territories have gradually set up Type II ecolabel for certifying manufactures' environmental declarations, such as recycled content, design for disassembly, use of renewable energy, etc. In response to the market demand, GC is launching the Recycled Content Certification as the first Type II ecolabel in Hong Kong.





Please click HERE to download the event photo and slide deck.

About The Green Council

The Green Council is a non-profit, non-partisan, tax-exempt charitable environmental stewardship organisation and certification body established in 2000. With the motto of "Conservation begins with Education", the Green Council is fully committed to promote sustainable development, sustainable procurement, environmental management, waste reduction, energy conservation, cherishing water, etc. At the same time, we are committed to organising different green initiatives, including the Hong Kong Green Label Scheme, Sustainable Procurement Charter, Hong Kong Green Awards, Hong Kong Green Day, Green Run, Green Carnival, etc. For more details, please visit www.greencouncil.org.





#GreenCouncil