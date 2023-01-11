Green Energy Compare introduce Double Glazing as their latest product to help UK homeowners get the best deal

UK comparison website Green Energy Compare have further expanded their products and services in their pursuit of being the ultimate resource for energy-efficient property upgrades.

Green Energy Compare, the UK's leading pricing and comparison website for energy efficient home improvements have recently introduced Double Glazing to their lineup of products. With the ongoing need for homeowners to improve the energy efficiency of their properties, installing modern double glazed windows and doors is one of the most important upgrades a property owner can do. UK homeowners can now enter their requirements and postcode to get an exact double glazing cost and compare their options.



With factors such as the rising energy cost and the current UK housing market slump, homeowners want to upgrade their homes to help save money on bills while also ensuring that their properties are attractive to home buyers in the market. With changes to UK legislation, from 2025 UK landlords may need to ensure that their properties achieve an EPC Certificate rating of C or above in order to rent out their properties. The best ways to improve the rating of older properties is to install the latest double glazed windows and doors, install an A rated boiler, make sure the home is insulated correctly and improve energy loss with solid conservatory roof.



UK Property owners can use the Green Energy Compare website to get an instant quote anywhere in the UK by filling in a quick form. Depending on the answers that a user gives, the platform will present tailored prices, quotes and can match users with suitable installers for windows, air source heat pumps, boilers and much more. All installers and partners are vetted and meet strict criteria to be an official installer or energy partner. The platform makes the process of finding information, getting quotes and employing an installer quick and easy.

About Us: Green Energy Compare is the UK's leading pricing and quote platform providing users with access to in-depth information on all things related to energy-efficient home upgrades and providing tailored quotes across multiple products and services. The platform aims to simplify the switch to a greener home and enabling property owners to benefit from numerous savings and incentives.

