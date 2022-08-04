Green House, Malaysia Emulco Expert Partners With HICAPS to Introduce Emulco to Filipino Market and Household

—

Green House, Malaysia Emulco Expert is pleased to announce the partnership with HICAPS of the Phillippines to expand their business to reach a new height. Green House Ingredient is a leading flavoring specialist providing bakery ingredients and solutions for the BARESCA (Bakery Restaurant Cafe) and other food industries, The company have been exporting to different countries in Asia, including 15 countries and constantly expanding. HICAPS Mktg., located in the fastest growing location in the Philippines, is a provider of high-quality baking supplies and premium food ingredients in the Philippines.

A new type of syrup-based flavoring, Emulco, is now available in the Philippine market. Emulco (stands for "Emul"-Emulsifier; "co"-Color), providing a flavor emulsion combined with food coloring. It is often added to food products to enhance appearance, aroma, flavor, and mouthfeel to retain moisture. Emulco can also have the power of appealing to consumer palettes by helping enhance baked products' taste, color, and aroma.

With this partnership, Green House can provide Emulco Flavors and Colors to more customers, households, and businesses in the Philippines. This also creates and increases the business opportunity for the community, expanding choices and variety to be creative in bakeries and goods. Green House is committed to providing quality products and services to all customers.

HICAPS is excited to be working with Green House. The partnership will allow them to provide easier access to customers with better quality food and bakery ingredients. HICAPS is looking forward to a long and successful partnership with Green House. Together, the two esteemed companies will be able to provide Filipinos with prime food ingredients.



This August 3 to 6, 2022, join HICAPS and Green House at the SMX Convention Center in Manila for the most significant food trade show and expo in the Philippines – WOFEX Manila 2022. Visit Booth #1060, for the latest food ingredients and flavorings innovations.



Green House and HICAPS have a lot to offer each other and remain excited to see what the future holds for the partnership.



Visit the website of HICAPS at hicaps.com.ph for the latest news and updates.

