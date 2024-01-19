Green IoT Energy Monitoring & Management For US Hotels: Services Expanded

Savon Energy (214-615-6365), a global provider of energy solutions, has expanded its energy management services for US businesses in the hospitality, manufacturing, and education industries.

—

With the goal of driving sustainable practices and green innovations worldwide, Savon Energy offers its updated energy management services and IoT smart technology to help hotels, manufacturing facilities, and schools across the United States improve their energy efficiency and reduce their costs.

For more information, please visit https://savon.energy/

Savon Energy’s latest services highlight the energy waste that is rampant across many sectors. According to the company’s data, manufacturing facilities and hotels typically waste 21% and 29% of the energy they buy, respectively. Educational institutions are among the most energy-inefficient buildings, with many wasting up to 47% of their daily energy.

Unnecessary energy consumption can result in higher operational costs, but proper understanding and technology are needed to identify areas where waste is occurring. As a provider of cost-effective energy monitoring and management solutions, Savon Energy offers building-level and asset-level monitoring to help SMEs, property managers, and energy brokers meet their energy reduction targets. This is achieved through a connected system of IoT environmental-sensing technology, which can be seamlessly integrated into buildings to obtain real-time data on temperature, occupancy, humidity, and light levels, with the option to include carbon dioxide and carbon monoxide monitoring.

This usage data can be accessed remotely on any device via cloud-based software, and the company’s analysts will help clients interpret the data to determine where they can reduce their consumption. Additionally, Savon Energy’s technology can be used to set schedules in the cloud, operate assets with logic-based controls or smart sensory inputs, or remotely switch off the most wasteful assets. By gaining total visibility and control across their facilities, clients can lower their energy expenditures while demonstrating their commitment to the planet.

About Savon Energy

Savon Energy is a global energy monitoring and management company that has provided its solutions to businesses across various industries, including 7-Eleven, KFC, and Shell. The company currently has operations in over 60 countries.

“Our mission is to revolutionize energy consumption by empowering individuals and businesses to achieve unparalleled energy efficiency,” says a spokesperson for the company. “Through innovative solutions and sustainable technologies, we strive to create a brighter and greener future for generations to come.”

Interested parties can learn more by visiting https://savon.energy/

Contact Info:

Name: Savon Energy

Email: Send Email

Organization: Savon Energy

Address: 3710 Rawlins Street Suite 1420, Dallas, Texas 75219, United States

Phone: +1-214-615-6365

Website: https://www.savon.energy/



Release ID: 89119223

Should any errors, concerns, or inconsistencies arise from the content provided in this press release that require attention or if a press release needs to be taken down, we kindly request that you immediately contact us at error@releasecontact.com. Our efficient team will be at your disposal for timely assistance within 8 hours – taking necessary measures to rectify identified issues or providing guidance on the removal process. We prioritize delivering accurate and reliable information.