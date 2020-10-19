Green-Powered Digital Transformation is the Key for Businesses to Thrive

Sustainability is good for business

For Apple’s 2019 fiscal year, the tech giant saved 208,645,080 million kilowatt-hour (kWh) of electricity by ramping up the energy efficiency of its corporate facilities. Closer to home in Jurong, transport and logistics leader, Bolloré Logistics, has a state-of-the-art 50,000 m2 warehouse that sports multiple sustainability features such as a high energy efficient 43-meter-tall spiral conveyor that generates energy savings of up to 87%.

Online grocer RedMart opted for regular delivery trucks instead of refrigerated ones to deliver goods to its customers. This strategy resulted in significant cost savings while cutting down on its carbon footprint. The secret was its innovative use of delivery totes lined with reusable insulation and industry-grade ice plates.

By placing sustainability and innovation at the core of their business strategy, these companies have reduced costs and driven innovation while meeting their environmental goals. That is not the end of all the benefits though - governments support such companies and their sustainability initiatives through rebates and reductions of tariffs and taxes. Aside from adding to the company’s bottom line, such companies have an advantage when it comes to recruitment as they tend to attract and retain the brightest talent.

And these are the two main elements; sustainability, and innovation, that will be addressed at Schneider Electric’s Innovation Summit East Asia 2020, which takes place completely online on 4 November. Industry leaders and experts will be sharing their knowledge and providing insights on how sustainability and technology can work in a company’s favour. Highlights include a panel discussion between Professor Subodh Mhaisalkar, the Executive Director of the Energy Research Institute at NTU; Chuah Kee Heng, CEO of SP Sustainable Energy Solutions; and Luc Remont, Schneider Electric’s International Operations EVP; where they discuss how economies and businesses can remain robust in a post-COVID world while ensuring energy efficiency and reducing carbon emissions with innovation.

Get a Leg Up with Digital Transformation

Innovative digital technologies go hand in hand with sustainability when it comes to increasing business performance and resilience. Disruptive technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence and machine learning will drive next-generation efficiency and change the way companies operate.

The logistics specialist, DHL, uses blockchain technology in its smart contract management system which ensures shipping rates and charges between logistics service providers and shippers. Coca Cola employs IoT in its supply chain – sensors that monitor and provide data in its Freestyle vending machines will notify distributors to restock flavours that are close to being exhausted.

The global pandemic has caused many companies to accelerate their digital transformation. Just about every industry has faced challenges due to the pandemic but the hotel industry has been hit particularly hard. Occupancy rates which normally run between 50-80%, dropped to 11-28% in April 2020. It is now more important than ever for commercial building, hospitals and hotels to explore how IoT, cloud-based software and data analysis can help support business continuity in these challenging times while boosting resilience.

Guest speakers at the Summit will touch upon how these digital solutions can aid in monitoring and managing indoor air quality, employ contactless technologies and come up with space management solutions to ensure safe distancing, safe occupancy thresholds and other benefits. McDonald’s Global Building Systems Manager, Jason Robbins, will also be sharing at the Schneider Innovation Summit how McDonald’s has not only coped, but adapted to the new normal during the pandemic by accelerating the digitisation of its operations.

Discover the latest cutting-edge technology in energy management and automation that can help companies see a positive impact to their business.

Register for the Innovation Summit today to join the industry professionals, solution experts, and IoT leaders in interactive learning sessions, strategy talks and 3D Innovation Hub tours.