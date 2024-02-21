Green Tech Capital OZ Fund Revolutionizes HPC Data Center Industry for Investors

Green Tech Capital is inviting investors to participate in their Tax-Deferred QOZ Fund aimed at supporting onsite HPC Data Centers powered by geothermal energy.

Green Tech Capital OZ Fund and Novel Therm are set to revolutionize the data center industry by offering high-performance compute (HPC) data centers powered by geothermal energy. This innovative partnership combines the financial benefits of the Qualified Opportunity Zone (QOZ) program with the sustainable solutions of green technology.

The data centers are designed to provide environmentally friendly, low-carbon footprint, high-performance compute services (HPCaaS) priced at up to 10 times less expensive than the top cloud providers. This development aligns with the growing demand for sustainable solutions in the HPC data center market, driven by research and innovation, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) applications, government agencies, climate modeling, and escalating data needs.

"The QOZ program offers substantial tax benefits to investors who funnel their capital gains into Qualified Opportunity Funds," explains a spokesperson from Green Tech Capital OZ Fund. "Our collaboration with Novel Therm allows us to leverage these benefits to stimulate economic growth and create jobs while promoting green technology."

Novel Therm's unique HPCaaS model allows clients to "burst" into their facility on demand with usage-only flat-rate billing. The company harnesses carbon-free geothermal energy to provide the lowest-cost solution for high-performance computing.

"This partnership represents a significant step forward in our mission to provide sustainable, affordable compute power," says a representative from Novel Therm. "By coupling our advanced technology with the financial incentives of the QOZ program, we can drive investment in green technology and contribute to a more sustainable future, while achieving an impressive ROI."

Green Tech Capital's QOZ fund offers investors significant growth potential, tax breaks, low risk, a well-planned business model, and established partnerships.

This strategic partnership is poised to disrupt the HPC data center industry, offering a breakthrough solution that combines financial incentives, environmental sustainability, and competitive pricing. By investing in the Green Tech Capital OZ Fund, investors can not only see high profitable financial returns but also contribute to positive societal change.

About Green Tech Capital OZ Fund

Green Tech Capital OZ Fund is a leading investment fund that leverages the tax benefits of the Qualified Opportunity Zone program to stimulate economic development and job creation in distressed communities.

About Novel Therm

Novel Therm is an innovative technology company that develops high-performance compute (HPC) data centers powered by carbon-free geothermal energy.

