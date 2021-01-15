Greenberg Traurig Expands Asia Real Estate Practice; Adds Mori Inada in Tokyo

NEW YORK, Jan. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP continues the expansion of its Asia real estate practice, adding Mori Inada as a shareholder in its Tokyo office. Inada joins the firm from Morrison & Foerster, where he was a partner.

"We are delighted that Mori Inada has joined us in Tokyo. Mori's significant experience advising institutional lenders and funds perfectly complements our work in Asia. It is particularly relevant to the needs of our clients as the real estate industry is increasingly interconnected across borders," said Greenberg Traurig's Asia Real Estate Chair Joel H. Rothstein.

Over the last two years, the firm has been actively building its Japan real estate offering. This growth initiative is designed to firmly extend Greenberg Traurig's global real estate platform into Japan. Greenberg Traurig's Japan real estate team comprises both experienced Japanese-trained and licensed bengoshi and international real estate lawyers with over 15 years of experience representing global investors. The firm was recently shortlisted for Real Estate Law Firm of the Year by Asian Legal Business (ALB).

Inada has over 15 years of experience representing international and domestic private equity funds, investment banks, real estate developers, and investors in market leading cross border and domestic real estate transactions. A graduate of the Legal Training and Research Institute of Japan, his expertise bridges real estate non-recourse finance, real estate construction and development, acquisitions and dispositions, leasing, and fund formation. Inada obtained his LL.B. and LL.M. from Waseda University.

"I look forward to playing a key role and applying my skills and expertise in making Greenberg Traurig the go to firm for the international real estate community and Japanese domestic institutions and investors engaging in complex transactions," Inada said

The Greenberg Traurig Tokyo office's award-winning team provides multinational and Japanese clients with legal services tailored to the Japanese market in a global context in the Real Estate sector, Corporate, Capital Markets, Dispute Resolution, Labor & Employment, Intellectual Property, Energy, and Infrastructure. Its Global Real Estate Practice is a cornerstone of the firm and recognized leader in the industry. The team draws upon the knowledge and experience of more than 500 real estate lawyers from around the world. Greenberg Traurig has approximately 2200 attorneys in 40 locations in the United States, Latin America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. Web: www.gtlaw.com .

