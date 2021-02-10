Greenbriar Alberta Solar Update

Coquitlam, British Columbia - Newsfile Corp. - February 10, 2021 - Greenbriar Capital Corp. (TSXV: GRB) ("Greenbriar") is pleased to announce it has structured the sites and locations for the build out of the first phase of solar production assets in the Province of Alberta. The effort is divided into three sectors - Government, Corporate and Regional "Inside the fence" Projects, with the latter being Industrial, Commercial and large Scale Agricultural Customers.

Greenbriar is under a strict NDA and cannot divulge prices per kwh, therefore information that will allow parties to back calculate the actual PPA prices is not allowed. However, the President of Greenbriar Alberta, implies the very first set of projects will generate CDN $12 Million in discretionary free cash flow per year, when completed. Announcements will be made on the ground-breaking for each new project in the very near future.

On a related matter, Greenbriar is invited to participate in a Solar-Hydrogen transportation company that will build, own and operate a fleet of Hydrogen ICE transport vehicles throughout the Province of Alberta including ownership of vehicles and solar powered fueling stations. Details will be released in due course.

About Greenbriar Capital Corp:

Greenbriar is a leading developer of sustainable real estate and renewable energy. With long-term, high impact, contracted sales agreements in key project locations and led by a successful, industry-recognized operating and development team, Greenbriar targets deep valued assets directed at accretive shareholder value.

