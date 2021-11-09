Greenbriar Capital Corp. Closes Non-Brokered Private Placement

Coquitlam, British Columbia - Newsfile Corp. - 9 November 2021 - Greenbriar Capital Corp. (TSXV: GRB ) (OTC Pink: GEBRF ) ("Greenbriar ") is pleased to announce that it has closed the non-brokered private placement announced on November 1, 2021. Greenbriar has issued 300,000 units (the "Units ") at a price of $1.65 per Unit for gross proceeds of $495,000. Each Unit is comprised of one common share and one share purchase warrant. Each warrant (a "Warrant ") entitles the holder to acquire one additional share in the capital of Greenbriar at a price of $1.75 for a period of two years.

The common shares comprising the Units and any shares issued upon the exercise of any Warrants are subject to a hold period until March 9, 2022. Proceeds from the Private Placement will be used by Greenbriar for working capital purposes.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"Jeff Ciachurski"

Jeffrey J. Ciachurski

Chief Executive Officer and Director

Phone: 949.903.5906



The TSX Venture Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the accuracy or adequacy of this release. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This press release may contain forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, constitute "forward-looking statements" and include any information that addresses activities, events or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future including the Company's strategy, plans or future financial or operating performance and other statements that express management's expectations or estimates of future performance.