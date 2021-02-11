Greenbriar to Moderate Clubhouse Discussion on Real Estate Investing with World Famous Real Estate and Capital Market Investors

Coquitlam, British Columbia - Newsfile Corp. - February 11, 2021 - Greenbriar Capital Corp. (OTC PINK: GEBRF) (TSXV: GRB) ("Greenbriar") is pleased to announce it will be a contributing moderator in an upcoming Clubhouse Room named Real Estate Billions: Emerging Opportunities.

We welcome all shareholders to attend this Clubhouse Room on Sunday February 14 at 5:00pm PST. The link for listening live is: https://www.joinclubhouse.com/event/MRLAYJaN You will need to download the Clubhouse App which is only available on an iPhone.

The Moderators will include the world famous fund manager and social media investment advisor Genevieve Roch-Decter, CFA. Genevieve has managed hundreds of millions of dollars and ranked the number one small cap portfolio manager in Canada for several years and a financial advisor for various television shows throughout Canada. The weekly Grit Newsletter written by Genevieve, has over 10,000 Subscribers and is a highly informative, fun, effective and easy to read educational tool that educates, empowers and offers value to investors of all age groups and levels of experience. The newsletter can be subscribed at the link: https://gritcapital.substack.com

Also a Moderator is Greenbriar's own Paul Morris, BA, MA, JD. Paul is a significant Keller Williams' Regional Owner and Regional Director for 3 California Regions (Central & Southern California), where he has oversight of 36 offices and more than 7,000 realtors who close more than $18 billion in sales volume per year. In addition, as CEO of Forward Living, Paul has grown his own offices to become Keller Williams' #1 Franchisee outside of Texas with ownership in 9 offices and with more than 3,000 realtors and $7 billion in annual closed volume. Paul and his team have led Keller Williams Realty to the #1 spot for Market Share in Los Angeles.

Paul is the author of the New York Times Bestselling book Wealth Can't Wait (www.wealth.org). Paul embodies servant leadership and we are proud to be in business with him.

Please join us on Sunday February 14 at 5:00pm where topics will include:

Physical & Digital Real Estate

1. Commercial Real Estate - Value Play or Value Trap ?

2. Good vs Bad Real Estate

Good: Digital Real Estate (Cell Towers, Data Centres etc), Industrial (e-Commerce), AirBnB, Housing, Retirement Homes, Self-Storage, Co-Working

Bad: Offices, Movie Theatres, Business Hotels, Educational Institutions, Financial Institutions

3.Marketing Real Estate - Today vs 10 Years Ago

4. Affordable Housing (Greenbriar Capital, Laneway Houses & MicroHomes)

5. Green Housing (ESG)

6. The Future of Homes (Self-Ordering Appliances etc)

7. Property Technology

Top Trends (including tokenization)

Top Companies (OpenDoor, Lemonade etc)

MicroInvesting in Real Estate

