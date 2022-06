Greenbriar Receives Unsolicited $79.9 Million Cash Offer to Purchase Sage Ranch

Newport Beach, California - Newsfile Corp. - June 29, 2022 - Greenbriar Capital Corp. (TSXV:) (OTC Pink:) ("") is pleased to announce that the Company has received an unsolicited offer to purchase Greenbriar's interest in and to the 995 home Sage Ranch sustainable subdivision in California.The offer was received today from Phantom Developments Limited of Toronto, Canada. ( www.phantom.ca ). The offer letter states in exact words verbatim:Attached to the offer letter above is a letter from CIBC stating verbatim that PhantomThe offer document further stipulates acceptance from Greenbriar by COB July 6, 2022, and a buyer's discretionary 45-day due diligence period with final closing of 60 days thereafter, included within a mutually acceptable PSA to be completed within 30 days. Also stipulated are a series of deposits to be made by Phantom, including a non-refundable deposit of 10% of the purchase price, payable two days after due diligence acceptance.Also attached to the offer document is the 116-page Altus Report dated January 24, 2022, which states on Page 3, that the Sage Ranch projected net profit is USD $173.9 Million and the discounted NPV is USD $123.7 million.Greenbriar will form a three (3) person committee to review this offer, and all future offers, and management of Greenbriar considers this offer to be an initial bid by both a well-known Canadian real estate family office (Phantom) and other bidders in due course.The purpose of this news release is materiality given the offer value and to prevent selective public disclosure. Any acceptance by Greenbriar does not constitute more than 50% of our assets. Regulatory approval might be required at closing.Greenbriar is a leading developer of renewable energy and sustainable real estate. With long-term, high impact, contracted sales agreements in key project locations and led by a successful, industry-recognized operating and development team, Greenbriar targets deep valued assets directed at accretive shareholder value.Phone: 949.903.5906Fax: 604.608.9572