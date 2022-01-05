GreenCo ESG will receive its first ISO certification

HONG KONG, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As a leading and boutique ESG reporting and advisory service provider, GreenCo has passed the assessment and will become one of the first organisations in Hong Kong in the ESG advisory industry that have obtained accredited certification to ISO 9001:2015, the latest revision of the International Organisation for Standardisation (ISO) standard for quality management systems, with zero non-conformities covering a full spectrum of ESG advisory services for corporates and funds.

The Director of GreenCo, Max Tsang stated that, "In view of the enhancing regulatory requirements such as the latest HKEx disclosure requirements and gradually ambitious country-wise carbon targets, including the national '30.60 carbon target' of Mainland China, the 2050 carbon neutrality commitment of Hong Kong as well as the requirements of the management and disclosure of climate-related risks by fund managers by Securities and Futures Commission ('SFC'), we are seeing an increasing demand for sound corporate ESG management and carbon management. To facilitate corporations that are more proactive in developing ESG projects and keen to incorporate ESG and climate considerations into operations, GreenCo strives to provide them with the best quality sustainability advisory services."

"Our ESG reporting advisory assists company to build a solid framework with material KPIs for ongoing management, which is in line with the expectations of the investment community for greater transparency in ESG management. For large corporations, a complete and informative ESG report provides further confidence to investors, while for SMEs, an executive summary of ESG policies and achievements would be a good start. With the recently acquired ISO certification, GreenCo has demonstrated its robust project management system and a high level of competence in providing quality support to companies in different sizes with distinction."

He added that, "Many people are asking us why they need ESG consultants given the easy access to vast amounts of ESG information on the Internet. We are convinced that professional and ISO-verified consultancy can design and provide industry-specific, corporate culture-oriented framework in a more effective manner. As the saying goes, well begun is half done."

Tom Liu, principal consultant of GreenCo, is convinced that the ISO-accredited quality management system empowers the company to serve its clients better. "Business begins with and thrives on value creation. It is the vision of GreenCo to deliver value in an efficient way through smart and systematic ESG solutions to companies," notes Liu, who says that the ISO 9001-aligned project management approach is likened to a lubricant that standardises and streamlines the process towards value creation.

The certification adds the assurance that GreenCo's excellent management system creates value for its clients by providing scientific and quality ESG advisory services. GreenCo is confident that it has sufficient resources in place and possessed adequate capacity to deliver consulting solutions that are supported by ISO 9001 Quality Management System.

About GreenCo

GreenCo ESG Advisory Limited has been focusing on ESG reporting and sustainability advisory since 2015/2016. GreenCo has been members of sustainability associations such as GRI Community and Business Environment Council for years, and our professional consulting group is committed to designing and producing tailor-made ESG advisory services. Over 60 listed companies in Hong Kong and Singapore, together with businesses around the world with distinct business backgrounds covering most industries in Hang Seng Industry Classification System have been in collaboration with us to make inroads into good ESG management and contribute to global sustainable development.

GreenCo team actively pursues qualifications and commitment to reputable ESG initiatives. GreenCo and its team have earned BEC Low Carbon Charter Signatory, GRI Community Member, MPhil of Engineering for Sustainable Development, MSc of Environmental Engineering and Management, MSc Environmental Assessment and Management, Certificate in GRI Reporting, Certificate in Sustainable Business Strategy, Certificate in ISO 14001, 14067, etc., Certificate in Sustainability and Climate Risk and Certificate from ESG Investing Certificate from the CFA Institute.

Following international and local frameworks including Appendix 27/20 – ESG Reporting Guide of Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited ("HKEx"), United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs), United Nations Principles for Responsible Investment (UN PRI), Global Reporting Initiative (GRI), Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD), CDP Guidance Documentation and Questionnaires and S&P Corporate Sustainability Assessment, GreenCo's multi-faceted advisory support has brought the most cutting-edge, insightful and practical solutions to its clients and various industry sectors in the journey to be transparent, sustainable and resilient.

