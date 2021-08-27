GreenCo Recommended ESG Measures for Companies Going Public (IPO)

HONG KONG, Aug. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GreenCo, as one of the first batch enterprises providing ESG reporting and advisory services in Hong Kong, has recently launched a brand-new ESG advisory package for companies planning an IPO, in which GreenCo supports all IPO applicants looking for compliance and excellence in ESG management with recommended planning and preparation measures.

In July 2020, the HKEx mandated the integration of sound corporate governance and ESG policies into the IPO process in its IPO guidance letter. Together with many other guidance materials, the HKEx is currently promoting companies to start building a compliance-oriented and purpose-led ESG mechanism ahead of listing. During IPO preparation, GreenCo's ESG expertise and experience can add value on establishing internal ESG system, streamline management strategy and beyond IPO process, facilitate continuous improvement in line with global sustainability.

Pre-IPO Planning

Regarded as the primary stewards of risk and guardians of long-term enterprise value, the Board of IPO applicants needs to be aware of its responsibility for maintaining the oversight, guiding the management team and reviewing key corporate governance and ESG issues on a continuous basis, which necessitates the support of ESG professionals through ESG training, business analysis, industry forecast and regulatory overview, to be constantly updated of potential and actual ESG risks and opportunities.

Prior to and during IPO process, GreenCo recommends preparation on:

Review and Draft ESG Disclosure in IPO Prospectus

ESG Capacity Building & Training

ESG Materiality Assessment & Risk Analysis

ESG Policy Development & Enhancement

ESG Reporting

ESG Target-Setting

ESG Benchmarking

Climate Scenario Analysis & Carbon Management

Post-IPO Continuous Efforts in ESG

Continuously delivering good performance in ESG management and disclosure is equally important. On top of the strict listing rules, it is vital to maintain a strong momentum in growing business while paying extra attention to its material ESG risks and opportunities as well as addressing concerns of stakeholders.

About GreenCo

GreenCo ESG Advisory Limited has been focusing on ESG reporting and sustainability advisory since 2015/2016. GreenCo has been members of sustainability associations such as GRI Community and Business Environment Council for years, and our professional consulting group is committed to designing and producing tailor-made ESG advisory services. Over 60 listed companies in Hong Kong, Taiwan, mainland China, Singapore and Korea with distinct business backgrounds covering all industries in Hang Seng Industry Classification System have been in collaboration with us to make inroads into good ESG management and contribute to global sustainable development.

GreenCo team actively pursues qualifications and commitment to reputable ESG initiatives. GreenCo and its team have earned BEC Low Carbon Charter Signatory, GRI Community Member, MPhil of Engineering for Sustainable Development, MSc of Environmental Engineering and Management, MSc Environmental Assessment and Management, Certificate in GRI Reporting, Certificate in Sustainable Business Strategy, Certificate in ISO 14001, 14067, etc., Certificate in Sustainability and Climate Risk and Certificate from CFA for Completion of ESG Investing: A Comprehensive Overview.

Following international and local frameworks including Appendix 27/20 – ESG Reporting Guide of Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited ("HKEx"), United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs), United Nations Principles for Responsible Investment (UN PRI), Global Reporting Initiative (GRI), Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD), CDP Guidance Documentation and Questionnaires and S&P Corporate Sustainability Assessment, GreenCo's multi-faceted advisory support has brought the most cutting-edge, insightful and practical solutions to its clients and various industry sectors in the journey to be transparent, sustainable and resilient.

Brochure of ESG Service for IPO

https://greenco-esg.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/ESG-Services-FOR-IPO.pdf

Website: www.greenco-esg.com

Related Links :

https://greenco-esg.com/